A24 is collaborating with Kojima Productions to adapt Hideo Kojima’s acclaimed video game, “Death Stranding,” into a live-action feature film, the company announced on Thursday.

The announcement comes ahead of Kojima Productions 8th Anniversary on December 16th marking a new milestone in video game-to-film adaptations. The film promises to delve into the mysteries surrounding the apocalyptic event called the “Death Stranding”, which blurred the lines between life and death, and brought forth nightmarish creatures into a world on the brink of collapse.

TheWrap exclusively reported in October that A24 was expanding its strategy beyond arthouse films and into more commercial fare, and this IP certainly fits that bill.

“A24 was born into this world about 10 years ago, their presence is singular within the industry, they are like no other,” Kojima said in a statement to TheWrap. “The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative. I have been attracted to their creations and they have even inspired my own work. Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last 8 years. Now, we are making a ‘Death Stranding’ movie together. There are a lot of “game adaptation films” out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game. The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born.”

Hailed as the architect of the stealth genre and a pioneer in interactive storytelling, Hideo Kojima continually shifts the boundaries between film and game. Widely considered the father of the stealth genre, he is also credited with innovating both story-telling and cinematic presentation in video games at large.

Connecting with over 16 million Porters across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC, “Death Stranding” originally launched on November 8, 2019 on PlayStation 4 and features an A-List cast including Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, and Margaret Qualley.

Challenged to navigate a fractured world torn asunder by cataclysm, players take on the role of “Sam Porter,” entrusted with the crucial task of reuniting a splintered America, rekindling hope and forging connections among the remnants of humanity.