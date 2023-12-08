Film nerds and video game nerds did the “Predator” handshake meme on Thursday following the announcement that Hideo Kojima, the eccentric video game creator behind “Metal Gear Solid” and “Death Stranding,” has teamed up with Jordan Peele for his latest video game, “OD.”

And the duo appeared on stage at the 2023 Video Game Awards to unveil the first trailer, which you can watch at the top of the page right now.

But first, before you start expecting “Nope,” the game, the press release is here to let the air out of your tires by making it clear that Jordan is just “one of several talented storytellers nvolved with the project.” So, manage your expectations accordingly.

That caveat out of the way, here’s what we know after watching the trailer: The game is called “OD,” it’s an Xbox exclusive title, and it stars Sophia Lillis (“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”), Hunter Schafer (“Euphoria”) and the great Udo Kier (too many amazing things to list here).

For those who can’t watch yet, the trailer is just extreme close ups of the three lead actors as they recite the phonetic pangram, “the hungry purple dinosaur ate the kind, zingy fox, the jabbering crab, and the mad whale and started vending and quacking.” As the trailer goes on, the three appear to become more and more terrified.

Now, here’s what we don’t know: Anything else about it, like, at all. Fortunately, while announcing “OD” Kojima helpfully explained that it’s “a game, don’t get me wrong, but it’s at the same time a movie, but at the same time a new form of media.”

Given the apparent stable of writers involved, is this an anthology tale? A game of narrative round robin? And who are the other creators? The press release doesn’t say, but it does explain that the game “explores the concept of testing your fear threshold, and what it means to OD on fear – while blurring the boundaries of gaming and film.”

The game is very much in development and there’s still no release date. So let’s all regroup once Microsoft lets us know when it comes out.