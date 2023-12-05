“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer’s first movie in 10 years, is nearly here. Ahead of its mid-December theatrical release, A24 has released a new trailer for the drama. You can watch it above. It’s a doozy.

The trailer does a great job of highlighting the disquieting dread that makes “The Zone of Interest” so powerful. The movie, loosely based on the Martin Amis novel of the same name (he unfortunately passed away the same day the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year), centers on Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel), the real-life commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp, and his family, including his wife (Sandra Hüller).

Of course, what makes their domestic situation even more chilling is the fact that they literally live next door to the concentration camp. Scenes of everyday familial life, as highlighted in the trailer, are often encroached on by unspeakable horror — like smoke from the incinerators rising above the house in a deathly plume.

While the film was in competition for the Palme d’Or, it wound up winning the Gran Prix, FIPRESCI Prize and the Soundtrack Award for Mica Levi’s transfixing score. Reviews out of the festival were largely positive, with the film currently ending up on several year-end best-of lists. Our own review from Cannes called it “an austere and incandescent Holocaust drama.”

“The Zone of Interest” is only the fourth film by Glazer, who made a name for himself with cutting-edge music videos and commercials. He last made “Under the Skin,” the Scarlett Johansson sci-fi thriller that A24 released in 2013 as one of their first movies.

He has directed an Apple commercial and three short films in the decade since “Under the Skin.” It’s good to have him back.

A24 is releasing “The Zone of Interest” on Dec. 15.