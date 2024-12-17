‘Abbott Elementary’ Holiday Special Nabs Best Multiplatform Audience Since Post-Oscars Episode With 6.7 Million Viewers | Exclusive

“Abbott Elementary’s” holiday special nabbed the show’s best multiplatform viewership since its post-Oscars episode.

“Winter Show,” which originally aired on Dec. 4, brought in 6.66 million total viewers after seven days of viewing on ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and digital platforms, according to Nielsen and internal viewing data, ranking as the show’s biggest multiplatform audience since the post-Oscars’ show in March.

The holiday episode’s multiplatform audience, which was up from the 6.19 million viewers brought in by the Season 4 premiere, saw a 129% jump in total viewers compared to the episode’s initial live-plus-same-day viewership of 2.91 million. When looking at live-plus-same-day viewing, the episode earned the show’s best Wednesday total audience in nine months since February.

The episode also brought in a rating of 2.14 in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49 after seven days of multiplatform viewing, growing 410% from its live-plus-same-day rating of 0.42.

On ABC alone, the holiday special brought in a 0.64 rating after a week of viewing, reaching a season-high and scoring the show’s strongest episode since the Season 3 finale in May.

Season to date, “Abbott Elementary” is averaging a 2.15 rating, standing as the No. 1 most-watched broadcast comedy in the key demo, per current cross-platform Nielsen streaming ratings.

In the holiday special “Winter Show,” Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) is determined to make the school’s first holiday show a success, even if that means stepping in for a solo performance. Wednesday’s lineup included two back-to-back “Abbott Elementary” episodes, with the “Winter Break” episode giving audiences a peek inside the Schemmenti family Christmas Eve as well as Janine and Gregory’s first Christmas Eve together.

“Abbott Elementary” will return for its midseason premiere on Jan. 8, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. ET for its crossover episode with “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”