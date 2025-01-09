Where to Watch the ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Crossover

The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” crew is headed to “Abbott Elementary” in the first of two crossover episodes.

The highly anticipated crossover episode will see Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Frank (Danny DeVito) cross paths with Janine (Quinta Brunson), Gregory (Tyler James Williams), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Ava (Janelle James), Jacob (Chris Perfetti) and Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis).

The first crossover will air as “Abbott Elementary’s” midseason return to ABC on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Check out all the details on how to watch the crossover below.

Where will the “Abbott Elementary” crossover episode premiere?

The “Abbott Elementary” crossover episode with “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Where will the crossover episode stream?

The crossover will begin streaming Thursday on Hulu, the day after its ABC premiere.

What’s the crossover episode about?

The official logline for the “Abbott Elementary” episode, titled “Volunteers,” is as follows: “Ava announces the school district is sending a group of volunteers to help out at Abbott; however, when they arrive, things don’t go as planned.”

The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” cast are the volunteers in the school, who inevitably shake up dynamics among the “Abbott Elementary” teachers.

When will the “It’s Always Sunny” version of the crossover air?

In addition to the “Abbott Elementary” episode, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” will air its own crossover episode, which has been described as depicting the “Always Sunny” POV from the crew’s visit to Abbott.

It’s unknown when the episode will debut, but can be expected to air with Season 17 when “Always Sunny” returns.