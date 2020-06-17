ABC unveiled its fall schedule on Tuesday, formally setting Clare Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette” for the fall and slotting in new shows like “Big Sky” and “Call Your Mother.”

This season of “The Bachelorette” was delayed past its usual summer run due to COVID-19 but will get a run on Tuesday nights. It will be followed by the David E. Kelly thriller “Big Sky,” which was ordered to series earlier this year.

Elsewhere on the schedule, Kari Lizer’s new comedy “Call Your Mother” will air on Wednesday nights at 9:30, capping off a two-hour comedy block of “The Goldbergs,” “American Housewife” and “The Conners.” “Stumptown” will remain in its Wednesday at 10 p.m. timeslot from last season.

Leslie Jones’ reboot of “Supermarket Sweep” will make its debut on Sunday nights at 8 p.m., leading into Jimmy Kimmel’s primetime revival of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” and the Nathan Fillion cop drama “The Rookie.”

“Black-ish” and spinoff “Mixed-ish,” which were both fall premieres last season, will be held until midseason, where they will be joined on ABC by Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” the legal drama “For Life” and a new season of “American Idol.” Additionally, the pilots that were suspended by the pandemic will resume production later in the year and remain in contention for a midseason pickup.

See the full schedule below, new shows in bold.

MONDAY

8-10 p.m. — “Dancing with the Stars”

10-11 p.m. — “The Good Doctor”

TUESDAY

8-10 p.m. — “The Bachelorette”

10-11 p.m. — “Big Sky”

WEDNESDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — “The Goldbergs”

8:30-9 p.m. — “American Housewife”

9-9:30 p.m. — “The Conners”

9:30-10 p.m. — “Call Your Mother”

10-11 p.m. — “Stumptown”

THURSDAY

8-9 p.m. — “Station 19”

9-10 p.m. — “Grey’s Anatomy”

10-11 p.m. — “A Million Little Things”

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. — “Shark Tank”

9-11 p.m. — “20/20”

SATURDAY

8 p.m. — “Saturday Night Football”

SUNDAY

7-8 p.m. — “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8-9 p.m. — “Supermarket Sweep”

9-10 p.m. — “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire”

10-11 p.m. — “The Rookie”