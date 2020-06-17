ABC Fall Schedule: New ‘Bachelorette’ Finally Premieres, ‘Black-ish’ and ‘Mixed-ish’ Held for Midseason
David E. Kelley’s “Big Sky” lands on Tuesday nights, while the Kari Lizer comedy “Call Your Mother” will follow “The Conners” on Wednesdays
Reid Nakamura | June 17, 2020 @ 10:00 AM
Last Updated: June 17, 2020 @ 11:00 AM
ABC
ABC unveiled its fall schedule on Tuesday, formally setting Clare Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette” for the fall and slotting in new shows like “Big Sky” and “Call Your Mother.”
This season of “The Bachelorette” was delayed past its usual summer run due to COVID-19 but will get a run on Tuesday nights. It will be followed by the David E. Kelly thriller “Big Sky,” which was ordered to series earlier this year.
Elsewhere on the schedule, Kari Lizer’s new comedy “Call Your Mother” will air on Wednesday nights at 9:30, capping off a two-hour comedy block of “The Goldbergs,” “American Housewife” and “The Conners.” “Stumptown” will remain in its Wednesday at 10 p.m. timeslot from last season.
Leslie Jones’ reboot of “Supermarket Sweep” will make its debut on Sunday nights at 8 p.m., leading into Jimmy Kimmel’s primetime revival of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” and the Nathan Fillion cop drama “The Rookie.”
“Black-ish” and spinoff “Mixed-ish,” which were both fall premieres last season, will be held until midseason, where they will be joined on ABC by Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” the legal drama “For Life” and a new season of “American Idol.” Additionally, the pilots that were suspended by the pandemic will resume production later in the year and remain in contention for a midseason pickup.
See the full schedule below, new shows in bold.
MONDAY 8-10 p.m. — “Dancing with the Stars”
10-11 p.m. — “The Good Doctor”
SUNDAY 7-8 p.m. — “America’s Funniest Home Videos”
8-9 p.m. — “Supermarket Sweep”
9-10 p.m. — “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire”
10-11 p.m. — “The Rookie”
Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Summer is less than a month away and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’re imagining your plans for June, July and August have more to do with TV listings than usual. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Umbrella Academy,” plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.
Here’s when 37 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Summer is less than a month away and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’re imagining your plans for June, July and August have more to do with TV listings than usual. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Umbrella Academy,” plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.