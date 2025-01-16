ABC and Hulu Originals Tap Suzanna Makkos as Head of Comedy

Suzanna Makkos has been tapped as ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals’ head of comedy.

Makkos, who previously served as HBO Max and Adult Swim’s head of original comedy and animation, will spearhead original comedy series across both ABC and Hulu, the Disney-owned networks announced Thursday. She will report to Simran Sethi, who serves as president of scripted programming across Hulu Originals, ABC Entertainment and Freeform.

In the new role, Makkos will oversee development and current series programming for both platforms, including the platform’s scripted and adult animation programming as well as stand-up specials.

“There are few executives with the breadth and depth of experience that Suzanna brings to the table,” Sethi said in a statement. “She is a skilled creative partner with a tremendous track record of developing successful, brand-defining and culturally impactful comedies across both broadcast and streaming. We are elated to be welcoming her to our creative team.”

Makkos’ appointment comes several months after Disney combined ABC and Hulu’s scripted drama and comedy team under Sethi, who was promoted in October 2024 to president of scripted programming of the combined Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment teams, reporting to Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich.

As a result of the reorganization, ABC Signature was folded into 20th Television under president Karey Burke’s supervision.

During Makkos’ time at Max, she oversaw the creation and development of “Hacks,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls” and “Sex and the City” spin-off series “And Just Like That…” She also helped usher in stand-up specials “Chelsea Handler: Evolution” and “Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is” while also developing “Creature Commandos,” “The Prince” “Smiling Friends” and “Common Side Effects.”

She previously worked at Fox, and during her tenure she served as EVP of comedy programming and development, where she helped develop “Bob’s Burgers,” “New Girl,” “The Mindy Project” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” among others.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be given the opportunity to join Disney Entertainment Television, where Craig Erwich, Simran and their teams are drivers of excellence in television,” Makkos said. “I can’t wait to collaborate with this talented group of leaders and the dynamic slate of creative voices behind these beloved brands.”