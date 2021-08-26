ABC Orders ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ Courtroom Show

ABC has given a 10-episode series order to the unscripted court show “Judge Steve Harvey,” the network announced Wednesday.

Per ABC’s description, the show will see Harvey “welcome a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom – from small claims to big disputes and everything in between.” He will decide cases using “his own life experiences and some good old common sense.”

The hour-long unscripted comedy will debut in 2022.

Den of Thieves, which also produced ABC’s recent “Gong Show” reboot, will produce “Judge Steve Harvey” in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative unit. Harvey will serve as executive producer alongside Brandon Williams and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jared Morrell and Barb Bialkowski.

Myeshia Mizuno is showrunner.

The new show expands Harvey’s relationship with ABC, which also includes his role as host on the network’s summer game show “Celebrity Family Feud.”