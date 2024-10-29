Film Academy Names 2024 Gold Fellowship for Women Recipients

The Academy’s Gold Fellowship for women has been offering support and mentorship to female filmmakers since 2018. On Tuesday, the organization announced that Raha Amirfazli and Shadi Karamroudi have been selected as the 2024 recipients.

“The Academy is pleased to support talented and emerging women filmmakers as they seek to advance and grow in their careers. Through the Gold Fellowship for Women, we aim to provide meaningful guidance, foster a more inclusive film industry and champion diverse voices,” said Academy senior vice president of Impact and Global Talent Development Kendra Carter. “We are deeply grateful to our partner CHANEL, whose shared commitment of empowering the next generation of women filmmakers and generous support makes this work possible.”

According to the Academy, which awards one U.S.-based and one non-U.S. recipient per cycle, “Applicants to the Gold Fellowship for Women must be alumnae of an Academy talent development program or be nominated by an Academy talent development partner company to be eligible for the U.S. fellowship. Non-U.S. applicants must be recommended by a member of a key film organization, production company or international festival to be considered.”

AMPAS

The biographies for the two filmmakers, provided by the Academy, read:

Amirfazli is an Iranian writer, director and producer based in New York. She is currently pursuing her MFA in Film and TV Production at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. Amirfazli’s work has been screened at the Sundance Film Festival, LA Shorts International Film Festival, Minimalen Short Film Festival and Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival. She directed several short films leading up to her debut feature, “In the Land of Brothers.” The film premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, earning her the Directing Award in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition.