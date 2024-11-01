Motion Picture Academy Cuts 16 Staffers in Restructure of Archive and Library

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences laid off 16 staffers as part of a restructuring of its archive and library, TheWrap has learned.

The cuts represent an estimated 2% of total AMPAS staff.

In an internal email to staff obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Academy CEO Bill Kramer said the cutbacks were part of a broader strategic initiative.

“We are working hard to bring teams together that share roles and responsibilities — and with this we have some colleagues who have left the organization while others have moved into new roles,” Kramer wrote. “While these moments can be challenging, they are designed to align our operations by combining functions with shared purposes and priorities.”

“The Academy is part of two worlds that are rapidly evolving — the film industry and the non-profit arts community,” Kramer concluded. “We are working hard to stay focused on our mission while addressing this pivotal moment. And while we know how difficult these moments can be, we are confident in our steps to shape a sustainable organization that is well-suited to meet our goals now and in the future.”

News of the layoffs became public Thursday morning after former archivist Brianna Toth posted about it on X, describing the situation as “a death knell for the 3rd largest film archive in North America.”

Yesterday 7 of the 30+ employees were laid off at the Academy Film Archive without notice. This included the Director & Head of Preservation who was one of the best managers I ever had. This feels like a death knell for the 3rd largest film archive in North America. (1/3) — Brianna Toth (@brianna_toth_) October 31, 2024

Academy representatives had no comment, but an individual with knowledge of the matter disputed that characterization, and noted that Toth hasn’t worked for the Academy in several years.

This month the organization announced major acquisitions to its collection, including drawings by “Spirited Away” director Hayao Miyazaki; Quentin Tarantino’s original handwritten script draft for “Pulp Fiction”; objects from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; and costumes worn by Jamie Lee Curtis, Kurt Russell, Meryl Streep and Joanne Woodward.

Note: A previous version of this article mistakenly referenced the Academy Museum. TheWrap regrets the error.








