The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures vowed on Monday to make changes “immediately” to an exhibit about the Jewish founders of Hollywood after a new letter signed by 300 prominent Hollywood Jews complained that it was antisemitic.

“We call on the Academy Museum to thoroughly redo this exhibit so that it celebrates the Jewish founders of Hollywood with the same respect and enthusiasm granted to those celebrated throughout the rest of the museum,” read the letter from the United Jewish Writers, signed by actor David Schwimmer, showrunner Amy Sherman-Palldino and business leader Casey Wasserman, referring to “Hollywoodland,” which opened in mid-May.

“We will be implementing the first set of changes immediately — they will allow us to tell these important stories without using phrasing that may unintentionally reinforce stereotypes,” the Academy Museum said on Monday in a statement obtained by TheWrap.

A spokeswoman from the Academy said the changes were already on the way when they received the letter.

TheWrap reported exclusively last week that a half-dozen prominent Jewish creatives wrote individual letters complaining that the exhibit perpetuated “antisemitic tropes” and focused on the founders’ flaws rather than their achievements, using words like “tyrant,” “predator,” “womanizer” and “oppressive.”

“You effectively lay the prejudice, racism and misogyny of the 20th century at the feet of the Jewish founders of the movie business,” wrote showrunner Keetgi Kogan about the exhibit. “Your thesis seems to be that these Jewish immigrants were grasping social-climbers who chose to assimilate into American society on the backs of exploited women and people of colour. What’s more, you assert that it is these Jewish immigrants alone who created a fictitious version of America, whitewashed free of discrimination, for their own personal gain.”

She concluded: “It is almost as if, instead of celebrating the birth of the industry, the Academy is apologizing to the public for having to reveal a dark corner of its history it wishes it could have kept hidden.”

The New York Times first reported the news.

