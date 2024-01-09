Julianna Margulies, David Schwimmer and Debra Messing are among over 260 actors and other industry figures to sign an open letter demanding the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences include Jews in its representation and inclusion standards.

The letter, published Tuesday by the JITC Hollywood Bureau for Jewish Representation and shared exclusively by TheWrap, said that “an inclusion effort that excludes Jews is steeped in antisemitism and misunderstands it.”

“Jewish people being excluded from the Motion Picture Academy’s Representation and Inclusion Standards is discriminating against a protected class by invalidating their historic and genetic identity,” the letter read. “This must be addressed immediately by including Jews in these standards.”

Other notable signees on the letter’s growing list of supporters are Ginnifer Goodwin, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Brett Gelman, Michael Rapaport, Iliza Schlesinger, Nancy Spielberg and “Friends” cocreator Marta Kauffman and producer Kevin Bright.

In 2020, the Academy voted to add inclusion standards for films to be eligible for the Best Picture Oscar. Starting this year, films have to meet inclusion and diversity standards in two out of four areas: On-Screen Representation, Themes and Narratives; Creative Leadership and Project Team; Industry Access and Opportunities; and Audience Development.

Jew in the City (JITC) started the first and only Jewish Hollywood Bureau in 2021 to advocate for “whole and human Jewish depictions.” Bureau representatives told TheWrap the open letter was to be mailed to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday morning, the day of the 14th annual Governors Awards.

The letter also came in the midst of what the bureau called an “all-time high” of antisemitic incidents in the United States, citing a 400% increase since Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and the ensuing Israel-Hamas War in Gaza. As it stood prior to the Middle Eastern military conflict, Jews were already “the most attacked minority group in the U.S. per capita, according to the FBI 2022 hate crimes report.”

“Cutting down perceived Jewish power has been an excuse for abusing Jews for centuries, most notably during the Spanish Inquisition and 1930’s Germany,” the letter read, adding that echoes of such antisemitism have been present in Hollywood since the days of “The Jazz Singer.”

“The absence of Jews from ‘under-represented’ groupings implies that Jews are over-represented in films, which is simply untrue,” the JITC letter continued in its address to the Academy. “There are very few films about Jews, aside from ones about the Holocaust. Moreover, when Jewish characters are featured, they are often played by non-Jews, a rare practice for other marginalized groups.”

Additionally, the letter asserted that a “toned-down Jew” is the only “certain type of Jew” that has been traditionally accommodated in Hollywood. “A more flagrantly looking or observing Jew has never had a home in Hollywood,” it asserted. “Even with today’s increased standards of inclusion and diversity, that Jew continues to not be welcome.”

Prioritizing Jewish inclusion as part of its heightened DEI initiatives of recent years gives the Academy “an opportunity to combat Jew hatred by creating a framework for nuanced and authentic representation,” the letter concluded.

“There is a duty for the entertainment world to do its part in disseminating whole and human depictions of Jews, to increase understanding and empathy in viewers in these dangerous times. We ask the Motion Picture Academy leadership to do its part in advancing a just cause that has been ignored for too long.”

Read the JITC Hollywood Bureau for Jewish Representation’s open letter in full below:

Letter To The Motion Picture Academy On Its Diversity Requirements

We write as actors, directors, producers, executives, agents, screenwriters, and other industry professionals. While we applaud the Academy’s efforts to increase diverse and authentic storytelling, an inclusion effort that excludes Jews is both steeped in and misunderstands antisemitism. It erases Jewish peoplehood and perpetuates myths of Jewish whiteness, power, and that racism against Jews is not a major issue or that it’s a thing of the past.

While many mistakenly believe that Judaism is only a religion, Jews are actually an ethnic group, with varied spiritual practices that not all observe. Jews are an indigenous people to the Middle East with a continuous presence there for over 3000 years. This is not negated by the fact that Jews, like all marginalized groups, have white-passing members. Their colonization and exile led to millennia of persecution, and many Jews still carry the DNA of their foremothers’ oppressors. Antisemitic incidents are at an all-time high, with an increase of 400% since October 7–and Jews were already the most attacked minority group in the US per capita, according to the FBI 2022 hate crimes report. Online vitriol has also taken Jew-hatred to a new level. Cutting down perceived Jewish power has been an excuse for abusing Jews for centuries, most notably during the Spanish Inquisition and 1930s Germany.

Systemic racism against Jews in the United States included segregation, redlining, quotas, and gatekeeping, and was the motivation for the founders of Hollywood to start an industry where antisemitism wouldn’t harm them. Unfortunately, many of these founders had internalized shame and self-loathing, which meant that Jews in Hollywood often changed their names and told stories about Jews with caricatures, tropes, appropriation, and self-erasure. The first talkie film, “The Jazz Singer,” was about a Jew leaving the ways of his people. This dynamic is alive today, in films released as recently as this year. One of last year’s Oscar winners, “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” cast a Jewish woman to play a stereotypical “Jewish American Princess” called “Big Nose.”

The absence of Jews from “under-represented” groupings implies that Jews are over-represented in films, which is simply untrue. There are very few films about Jews, aside from ones about the Holocaust. Moreover, when Jewish characters are featured, they are often played by non-Jews, a rare practice for other marginalized groups. While there have always been Jews working in the industry, the industry has only accommodated a certain type of Jew: the toned-down Jew. A more flagrantly looking or observing Jew has never had a home in Hollywood. Even with today’s increased standards of inclusion and diversity, that Jew continues to not be welcome.

Jewish people being excluded from the Motion Picture Academy’s Representation and Inclusion Standards is discriminating against a protected class by invalidating their historic and genetic identity. This must be addressed immediately by including Jews in these standards. In addition, we’d like to propose further changes to the Representation and Inclusion Standards. When films use writers and consultants with expertise, pride, and cultural competency, when casting is done authentically, when film sets are set up to truly accommodate a diverse group of people, then a space of accommodation, inclusion and authenticity is created. These modifications would benefit everyone. A space like this has never existed for Jews in Hollywood, and the Motion Picture Academy has an opportunity to combat Jew-hatred by creating a framework for nuanced and authentic representation.

There is a duty for the entertainment world to do its part in disseminating whole and human depictions of Jews, to increase understanding and empathy in viewers in these dangerous times. We ask the Motion Picture Academy leadership to do its part in advancing a just cause that has been ignored for too long.

A.M. Driver

Aaron Buchsbaum

Aaron Erol Ozlevi

Aaron Stone

Adam Glass

Adam Horowitz

Adam Sidman

Adam Wells

Adrien Finkel

Alec Sokolow

Alissa Vradenburg

Allison Josephs

Altara Michelle

Amy Davidson

Amy Sherman-Palladino

Andrea Epstein

Andrea Gabriel

Andrew Stearn

April Mills

Ari Mark

Ariel Vromen

Ariyela Wald-Cohain

Arnon Z. Shorr

Assaf Bernstein

Avishai Weinberger

Avram Butch Kaplan

Barrie Kurinsky

Ben Mor

Ben Younger

Benji Aflalo

Brad Holtzman

Bradley J. Fischer

Brett Gelman

Brett Gursky

Brian Liebman

Brian Murphy

Brian Ross

Brianna Brown

Bruce Burger

Bruce Rubenstein

Carly Berg

Carmi Zlotnik

Charles Papert

Chloe Nicole

Cindy Kaplan

Clara Baum

Cooper Shaw

Cory Richman

Courtney Platt

Dan Adler

Dana Lustig

Dana Nachman

Daniel Finkelman

Daniel Kaufman

Daniel Rosenberg

Daniel Shere

Daniella Rabbani

Danielle Launzel

Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick

Danielle Schwob

David Abrookin

David Baddiel

David Bornstein

David Gordon

David Kohan

David Lipper

David Mazouz

David Price

David Schwimmer

David Shaw

David Shore

Deborah Kaufman

Deborah Marcus

Debra Messing

Diane Robin

DJ Nash

Dodi Rubenstein

Dorit Simone

Eduardo Rossoff

Edward Kitsis

Elana Barry

Elliot Gaynon

Elon Gold

Emanuelle Chriqui

Erez Rosenberg

Eric Feig

Eric Tuchman

Ethan Zohn

Evan Silver

Evan Silverberg

Eve Brandstein

Fernando Szew

Franklyn Gottbetter

Frederic Richter

Gabriela Tscherniak

Gail Berman

Gary Barber

Geoffrey Cantor

Gil Baron

Ginnifer Goodwin

Golan Ramraz

Greg Berlanti

Gregg Simon

Guri Weinberg

Halle K. Stanford

Hank Steinberg

Hannah Bergstrom

Hannah Shankman

Hillary Blanken

Iddo Goldberg

Ido G.

Ilana Wernick

Iliza Schlesinger

Isaac Dunham

Ivy Thaide

Jacob Fenton

Jacob Krueger

Jaime Eliezer Karas

James Sampliner

Jamie Denbo

Jamie Patricof

Jan Oxenberg

Jared Miller

Jared Weisfelner

Jason Newman

Jason Venokur

Jay Winnick

JD Lifshitz

Jeff Astrof

Jeff Schwartz

Jennifer Holmes

Jennifer Smith

Jenny Cooper

Jeremy Drysdale

Jeremy Guskin

Jeremy Kagan

Joanna Leeds

Jodi Angstreich

Joel Fields

Joey Slotnick

Jonah Platt

Jonathan Lipnicki

Jonathon Timpanelli

Jordan Ross Schindler

Josh Dallas

Josh Gad

Joyce Kurtz

Judie Aronson

Juliana Margulies

Julie Falls

Kadia Saraf

Katie Walder

Keetgi Kogan Steinberg

Kevin Asch

Kevin Berntson

Kevin Bright

Kevin Koster

Kimberly Ehrlich

Kimberly Peirce

KJ Steinberg

Lana McKissack

Landon Rohwedder

Larry Stuckey

Laura Brody

Lauren Avinoam

Lauren Milberger

Lauren Rosenberg

Laurie Seidman

Laurie Sharpe

Lawrence Grey

Lee Stone

Lena Roklin

Leo Pearlman

Limor Gott Ronen

Lynn Harris

Lynn Roth

Malina Saval

Mara Maxfield

Marci Liroff

Marco Henry

Marco Moschi

Margaux Susi

Mark Feuerstein

Marta Kauffman

Matthew Hiltzik

Maya Jade

Mayim Bialik

Melissa Center

Michael Addis

Michael Auerbach

Michael Epstein

Michael Kagan

Michael Rapaport

Michael Smith

Micky Levy

Mike Burstyn

Mike Fishbein

Mila Brener

Mina Cohen

Nancy Spielberg

Natalia Fedner

Natalie Marciano

Nicole Goldman

Noa Tishby

Oran Zegman

Oren Kaplan

Patrick Moss

Paul Adelstein

Rabbi Steve Leder

Rachel Goldberg

Rakefet Abergel

Raphael Margules

Rebecca Mall

Rhonda Price

Richie Keen

Rick Senat

Robb Skyler

Robert Rovner

Robin Carus

Robin Lippin

Rochel Saks

Romy Rosemont

Roni Geva

Rosser Goodman

Ryan Guiterman

Sam Feuer

Sam Friedlander

Samantha Fetner

Sandra Leviton

Sari Knight

Sascha Knopf

Scott Rosenfelt

Seth Fisher

Seth Nesenholtz

Shane Stanger

Shani Atias

Shannon Makhanian

Sharon Lieblein

Shirly Brener

Smadar Brener

Stacey Garratt

Stacey Tenenbaum

Stephanie Klapper

Stephanie Liss

Steven C. Beer

Steven Kane

Stuart Acher

Susan Rovner

Susan Zachary

Susana Benaim

Tamar Pelzig

Tamar Simon

Tamar Teifeld

Terry Serpico

Thor Freudenthal

Tiffany Haddish

Todd Waldman

Tracy Ann Oberman

Valerie Weiss

Wendy Hammers

William Schmidt

Yuval David

Zachary Grashin

Zusha Goldin