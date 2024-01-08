‘Fauda’ Star and IDF Soldier Idan Amedi Injured Fighting in Gaza

Amedi was one of the first famous Israelis to enlist following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks

Idan Amedi
Idan Amedi (Credit: Creative Commons, Sali Ben Aryeh)

“Fauda” star, singer and IDF soldier, Idan Amedi has been injured while fighting in the Hamas and Gaza conflict.

Executive director of StandWithUs Israel Michael Dickson tweeted the news.

“Real-life hero: Singer and “Fauda” star Idan Amedi has been seriously injured while fighting in the counterterrorism operation against Hamas in Gaza,” Dickson reported Monday morning. “He was one of the first famous Israelis to enlist since Oct. 7. Pray for his full recovery – his Hebrew name is: Idan Ben Tova.”

Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz
Amedi’s father confirmed the injury to the Walla news site, according to The Times of Israel, but the actor and soldier’s wound is not life-threatening.

The singer sustained an injury fighting in Gaza and was airlifted to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, where he is receiving treatment and under sedation.

A crew member for the show was killed in action in Gaza in November of last year. Matan Meir fought in the war as a reservist in Israel’s 551st Brigade’s 697th Battalion.

A man with medium-light-toned skin leans forward, wearing a blue T-shirt and glasses, as well as an earpiece.
“Fauda” actor Lior Raz also joined an effort in October to extract two families from Sderot, a southern town in Israel and one of the sites under bombardment by Hamas forces. Raz posted a short clip to X, formerly known as Twitter, in which he and the show’s co-creator Avi Issacharoff take shelter as a mortar shell flies through the air above them.

“Acompanied by Yohanan Plesner and Avi Issacharoff, I headed down south to join hundreds of brave ‘brothers in arms’ volunteers who worked tirelessly to assist the population in the south of Israel. We were sent to the bombarded town of Sderot to extract 2 families,” the tweet reads.

Sound editor Lior Waitzman, who worked on “Fauda” as well as Apple TV+’s “Tehran” was killed in the initial Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel Oct. 7. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed the news.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 10: Thousands attend a 'New York Stands With Israel' vigil and rally on October 10, 2023 in New York City. Around the country and world, supporters of Israel are attending gatherings to show support for Israel following last weekends attacks by Palestinian militants that has left hundreds of civilians dead and over a hundred hostages taken into Gaza. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
