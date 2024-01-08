‘Fauda’ Star and IDF Soldier Idan Amedi Injured Fighting in Gaza

“Fauda” star, singer and IDF soldier, Idan Amedi has been injured while fighting in the Hamas and Gaza conflict.

Executive director of StandWithUs Israel Michael Dickson tweeted the news.

“Real-life hero: Singer and “Fauda” star Idan Amedi has been seriously injured while fighting in the counterterrorism operation against Hamas in Gaza,” Dickson reported Monday morning. “He was one of the first famous Israelis to enlist since Oct. 7. Pray for his full recovery – his Hebrew name is: Idan Ben Tova.”

Amedi’s father confirmed the injury to the Walla news site, according to The Times of Israel, but the actor and soldier’s wound is not life-threatening.

The singer sustained an injury fighting in Gaza and was airlifted to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, where he is receiving treatment and under sedation.

A crew member for the show was killed in action in Gaza in November of last year. Matan Meir fought in the war as a reservist in Israel’s 551st Brigade’s 697th Battalion.

“Fauda” actor Lior Raz also joined an effort in October to extract two families from Sderot, a southern town in Israel and one of the sites under bombardment by Hamas forces. Raz posted a short clip to X, formerly known as Twitter, in which he and the show’s co-creator Avi Issacharoff take shelter as a mortar shell flies through the air above them.

“Acompanied by Yohanan Plesner and Avi Issacharoff, I headed down south to join hundreds of brave ‘brothers in arms’ volunteers who worked tirelessly to assist the population in the south of Israel. We were sent to the bombarded town of Sderot to extract 2 families,” the tweet reads.

Sound editor Lior Waitzman, who worked on “Fauda” as well as Apple TV+’s “Tehran” was killed in the initial Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel Oct. 7. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed the news.