Actor Lior Raz actor, who’s been dubbed “the Israeli James Bond” for his role in the action series “Fauda,” said he joined a mission Monday to extract two families from the southern Israel town of Sderot, which is one of the places under bombardment by Hamas forces.

In the short video shared to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, Raz and “Fauda” co-creator Avi Issacharoff duck while while a mortar shell flies over their heads.

“Acompanied by Yohanan Plesner and Avi Issacharoff, I headed down south to join hundreds of brave ‘brothers in arms’ volunteers who worked tirelessly to assist the population in the south of Israel. We were sent to the bombarded town of Sderot to extract 2 families,” the caption reads.

Accompanied by Yohanan Plesner @yplesner and Avi @issacharoff , I headed down south to join hundreds of brave "brothers in arms" volunteers who worked tirelessly to assist the population in the south of Israel. We were sent to the bombarded town of Sderot to extract 2 families pic.twitter.com/WpM9JLeOZM — Lior Raz (@lioraz) October 9, 2023

It’s not clear if the mission was successful. Approximately 100 Israeli citizens and soldiers have been taken hostage by Hamas, who launched a deadly surprise attack on Israel on Sunday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday that Hamas has been “literally dragging people across the border with Gaza, including a Holocaust survivor in a wheelchair, women and children.” He appeared to be referring to a woman seen in a viral video featuring a member of Hamas posing with the woman, who was holding a rifle and making a peace sign.

“Fauda,” which Raz and Issacharoff created based on their own experiences in the Israel Defense Forces, premiered in February 2015. It was renewed last month for a fifth season. The name Fauda in Hebrew: פאודה, from Arabic: فوضى fawḍā, meaning “chaos.”

In the.series, Raz plays Doron Kavillio, a top Israeli agent who comes out of retirement to hunt a Hamas arch-terrorist known as “The Panther.” The first season was filmed during the 2014 Israel–Gaza conflict. Season 3 took place in the Gaza Strip.

Raz also c0-starred in the Apple TV + series “The Crowded Room.”