‘Accused’ Director Michael Chiklis Breaks Down Directing Ken Jeong Through His Dramatic Turn

At first, Michael Chiklis only became involved in Fox’s “Accused” as a favor to the series’ showrunner, Howard Gordon. That changed completely when the actor and director read the first script. Now, Chiklis has starred in or directed four different episodes of the Fox anthology series and is open to directing more.

“If I’m being honest, I didn’t have any intention of doing something like that, but it’s Howard. Then [the pilot] ended up really knocking my socks off. It was just so good,” Chiklis told TheWrap. “While I was doing it, it was such a professional crew and such a great group of people that I was like, ‘I really would like to direct one of these’ … That was such a wonderful experience that I said, ‘If this gets picked up again, let’s go. I’ll do one of these every year.’”

Part of the reason Chiklis is so passionate about the series that was created in partnership with Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television is its versatility. The actor and director likened each episode, which tells the complete story of one ordinary person on trial, to a “featurette.” Though each episode is filmed over nine days, there are no strict constraints when it comes to character or tone. “There’s no template that I have to follow,” Chiklis said. “You don’t need 90 minutes or two hours to tell a story. This gives filmmakers and actors a great opportunity to go up to Toronto and engage in something really well written.”

That flexibility was especially crucial when it came to directing “Eugene’s Story,” which marks one of Ken Jeong’s first major dramatic acting roles. Before the Season 2 episode was written, Jeong was attached to the project. That led to the writers constructing Episode 7 with him in mind.

“It didn’t come together entirely until days before we shot, so it was a bit fraught in the preparation,” Chiklis revealed.

In the episode, Jeong plays Eugene, a kind and God-fearing man who deeply loves his wife. But when he comes to suspect that she’s hiding a secret from him and her father, his jealousy and passion will forever alter his life. Though there are several moments of comic relief in the episode, Jeong portrays Eugene sincerely. Chiklis praised the star for channeling the difficult role so quickly.

“[Ken] was excited, but he was nervous because he’s known for comedy, and this isn’t just a drama. It’s tragedy,” Chiklis said. “Ken is incredibly intelligent, incredibly pliable. He gave himself to me in that he trusted me. He was able to make the adjustments and ended up doing a fine performance, a really wonderful performance — heartfelt, very emotionally effective.”

Michael Chiklis directing on the set of “Accused” (Photo Credit: Fox)

Chiklis also praised Jeong’s scene partner Jamie Chung, who plays Eugene’s wife, as a “wonderful actress.” “Everybody in the show really brings in wonderful performances — top shelf crew, great cinematographer. I love when that collaborative spirit comes together,” he said.

This spirit of collaboration and experimentation is especially important to Chiklis as he enters this new phase of his career. “I’m at a place in my life where I’ve been acting professionally since I was 14, starting in the theater,” he said. “I’ve had a wonderful career, but it’s not enough for me just to be an actor anymore. I will always be an actor — to be clear, that’s my first love — and I will always do that. But it isn’t any wonder that actors end up being really wonderful directors. Innately, we’re storytellers.”

At the moment, Chiklis is putting together “several different projects” to direct. One of those is a script he wrote with his daughter. Titled “Sunset Living,” the upcoming project reflects on what Chiklis describes as “the generation chasm” and follows a 25-year-old artist and his sister who are facing homelessness. Through an unexpected set of circumstances, this young man comes to work at a senior living facility and befriends an “extraordinary woman.” Chiklis did not reveal who’s attached to the project but said he’s “out of my mind” about who will be part of it.

“I can’t talk about it without becoming emotional. It’s really an homage to my parents and my grandparents, who are all gone now,” Chiklis said, holding back tears. “It’s a complete fiction. It’s not true at all. But what’s true is what’s imparted through these people, what these beautiful people said to me, and it’s the reason I am who I am. It’s really important that if one person hears these things, it will help them because they’re things that live with me in my life. I think that’s what films and television shows that are supposed to do.”