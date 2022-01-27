AWARDS BEAT
“Belfast,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “No Time to Die” and “The Power of the Dog” have been nominated as the best dramatic film editing of 2021 by the American Cinema Editors, which announced the nominees for the 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards on Thursday.
Those five films will compete in the Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic) category, while the field in Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy) will consist of “Cruella,” “Don’t Look Up,” “The French Dispatch,” “Licorice Pizza” and “tick, tick…BOOM!”
The most surprising omission was probably “West Side Story,” while ACE Eddie voters also bypassed “Nightmare Alley,” “CODA” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
Nominations for the editing of animated features went to the same five animated films that have also been nominated by the Cinema Audio Society, Motion Picture Sound Editors, Visual Effects Society and Art Directors Guild: “Encanto,” “Luca,” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Sing 2.”
In the television categories, “Kevin Can F**k Himself” received three nominations to sweep the Best Edited Multi-Camera Comedy Series category, while “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Ted Lasso,” “Succession,” “Mare of Easttown” and “The White Lotus” each received two.
The nominations were announced on a day that will also see nomination announcements from the Producers Guild, Directors Guild and Writers Guild, capping a wild four-day blitz in which 10 different guilds or professional societies announced their nominations.
Over the past decade, 90% of the Oscar nominees for Best Film Editing have first been nominated by the American Cinema Editors, with Oscar nominees heavily weighted toward the ACE drama category. For the last 30 years, the correlation between an ACE Eddie nomination and a Best Picture win is even more pronounced, with 28 of the Oscar winners over that time first being nominated by ACE.
The winners will be announced on Saturday, March 5, in an in-person ceremony at the ACE Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The awards are planned as a 50% capacity event that will follow all COVID safety protocols.
As previously announced, the ceremony will also include the presentation of the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award to the Sundance Institute and Career Achievement Awards to editors Lillian E. Benson and Richard Chew.
The nominees:
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):
Belfast , Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, ACE, BFE
Dune, Joe Walker, ACE
King Richard , Pamela Martin, ACE
No Time to Die, Tom Cross, ACE, Elliot Graham, ACE
The Power of the Dog, Peter Sciberras
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):
Cruella, Tatiana S. Riegel ACE
Don’t Look Up, Hank Corwin, ACE
The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, Andrew Weisblum, ACE
Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen
tick, tick…BOOM!, Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andrew Weisblum, ACE
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
Encanto, Jeremy Milton, ACE
Luca, Catherine Apple, ACE, Jason Hudak
The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Greg Levitan
Raya and the Last Dragon, Fabienne Rawley, ACE, Shannon Stein
Sing 2, Gregory Perler, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):
Flee, Janus Billeskov Jansen
The Rescue, Bob Eisenhardt, ACE
Summer of Soul……Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised, Joshua L. Pearson
Val, Ting Poo, Leo Scott
The Velvet Underground, Affonso Gonçalves, ACE, Adam Kurnitz
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):
100 Foot Wave “Sea Monsters”, Abhay Sofsky, Adrienne Gits, Connor Culhane, Brandon Valentin
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything “Starman”, Sam Blair
Allen V. Farrow “Episode 1”, Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie & Sara Newens
The Beatles: Get Back “Episode 3”, Jabez Olssen
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, Greg Finton, ACE, Lindsay Utz, ACE
BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:
Kevin Can F**k Himself “Fixed”, Kenneth LaMere ACE
Kevin Can F**k Himself “The Grand Victorian”, Ivan Victor, ACE
Kevin Can F**k Himself “Live Free or Die”, Daniel Schalk, ACE
BEST EDITED SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:
Curb Your Enthusiasm “Igor, Gregor, & Timor”, Steven Rasch ACE, Thomas Foligno
Curb Your Enthusiasm “The Mormon Advantage”, Chris Chandler, Roger Nygard, ACE
Hacks “1.69 Million”, Susan Vaill, ACE
Ted Lasso “No Weddings and a Funeral”, A.J. Catoline, ACE
Ted Lasso “Rainbow”, Melissa McCoy, ACE
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:
Euphoria “F— Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”, Julio C. Pérez IV, ACE, Nikola Boyanov
Lupin “Chapter 1”, Jean-Daniel Fernandez-Qundez
Squid Game “Gganbu”, Nam Na-young
Succession “All the Bells Say”, Ken Eluto, ACE
Succession “Chiantishire”, Jane Rizzo
BEST EDITED MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL):
Kate, Sandra Montiel, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir, ACE
Lupe, Shiran Carolyn Amir
Oslo, Jay Rabinowitz, ACE
BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:
Dopesick “First Bottle”, Douglas Crise, ACE
Mare of Easttown “Fathers”, Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Naomi Sunrise Filoramo
Mare of Easttown “Illusions”, Amy E. Duddleston, ACE
The White Lotus “Departures”, John M. Valerio, ACE
The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys”, Heather Persons
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:
Formula 1: Drive to Survive “Man on Fire”, Dan Ablett, Kevin Austin, Otto Burnham, Shane McCormack, Graham Taylor
MasterChef: Legends “Semi Final Pt 3 Chef Showdown”, Roger Bartlett, Matt Cluett, Greg Fitzsimmons, Dylan Hart, Ezra Hudson, James Messina, Rod Schultheiss, Austin Scott, Molly Shock ACE
Queer Eye “Angel Gets Her Wings”, Nova Taylor, Sean Gill
BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:
A Black Lady Sketch Show “Sister, May I Call You Oshun”, Daysha Broadway, ACE, Stephanie Filo, ACE, Jessica Hernández, ACE
Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver “Union Busting”, Ryan Barger, Anthony Milae
BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL):
Bob’s Burgers ” Vampire Disco Death Dance”, Jeremy Reuben
Rick and Morty “Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion”, Lee Harting, ACE
What If? “What If… Ultron Won?”, Graham Fisher, Joel Fisher