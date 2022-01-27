“Belfast,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “No Time to Die” and “The Power of the Dog” have been nominated as the best dramatic film editing of 2021 by the American Cinema Editors, which announced the nominees for the 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards on Thursday.

Those five films will compete in the Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic) category, while the field in Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy) will consist of “Cruella,” “Don’t Look Up,” “The French Dispatch,” “Licorice Pizza” and “tick, tick…BOOM!”

The most surprising omission was probably “West Side Story,” while ACE Eddie voters also bypassed “Nightmare Alley,” “CODA” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Nominations for the editing of animated features went to the same five animated films that have also been nominated by the Cinema Audio Society, Motion Picture Sound Editors, Visual Effects Society and Art Directors Guild: “Encanto,” “Luca,” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Sing 2.”

In the television categories, “Kevin Can F**k Himself” received three nominations to sweep the Best Edited Multi-Camera Comedy Series category, while “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Ted Lasso,” “Succession,” “Mare of Easttown” and “The White Lotus” each received two.

The nominations were announced on a day that will also see nomination announcements from the Producers Guild, Directors Guild and Writers Guild, capping a wild four-day blitz in which 10 different guilds or professional societies announced their nominations.

Over the past decade, 90% of the Oscar nominees for Best Film Editing have first been nominated by the American Cinema Editors, with Oscar nominees heavily weighted toward the ACE drama category. For the last 30 years, the correlation between an ACE Eddie nomination and a Best Picture win is even more pronounced, with 28 of the Oscar winners over that time first being nominated by ACE.

The winners will be announced on Saturday, March 5, in an in-person ceremony at the ACE Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The awards are planned as a 50% capacity event that will follow all COVID safety protocols.

As previously announced, the ceremony will also include the presentation of the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award to the Sundance Institute and Career Achievement Awards to editors Lillian E. Benson and Richard Chew.

The nominees:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

Belfast , Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, ACE, BFE

Dune, Joe Walker, ACE

King Richard , Pamela Martin, ACE

No Time to Die, Tom Cross, ACE, Elliot Graham, ACE

The Power of the Dog, Peter Sciberras

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

Cruella, Tatiana S. Riegel ACE

Don’t Look Up, Hank Corwin, ACE

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, Andrew Weisblum, ACE

Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen

tick, tick…BOOM!, Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andrew Weisblum, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Encanto, Jeremy Milton, ACE

Luca, Catherine Apple, ACE, Jason Hudak

The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Greg Levitan

Raya and the Last Dragon, Fabienne Rawley, ACE, Shannon Stein

Sing 2, Gregory Perler, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

Flee, Janus Billeskov Jansen

The Rescue, Bob Eisenhardt, ACE

Summer of Soul……Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised, Joshua L. Pearson

Val, Ting Poo, Leo Scott

The Velvet Underground, Affonso Gonçalves, ACE, Adam Kurnitz

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

100 Foot Wave “Sea Monsters”, Abhay Sofsky, Adrienne Gits, Connor Culhane, Brandon Valentin

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything “Starman”, Sam Blair

Allen V. Farrow “Episode 1”, Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie & Sara Newens

The Beatles: Get Back “Episode 3”, Jabez Olssen

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, Greg Finton, ACE, Lindsay Utz, ACE

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Kevin Can F**k Himself “Fixed”, Kenneth LaMere ACE

Kevin Can F**k Himself “The Grand Victorian”, Ivan Victor, ACE

Kevin Can F**k Himself “Live Free or Die”, Daniel Schalk, ACE

BEST EDITED SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Curb Your Enthusiasm “Igor, Gregor, & Timor”, Steven Rasch ACE, Thomas Foligno

Curb Your Enthusiasm “The Mormon Advantage”, Chris Chandler, Roger Nygard, ACE

Hacks “1.69 Million”, Susan Vaill, ACE

Ted Lasso “No Weddings and a Funeral”, A.J. Catoline, ACE

Ted Lasso “Rainbow”, Melissa McCoy, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:

Euphoria “F— Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”, Julio C. Pérez IV, ACE, Nikola Boyanov

Lupin “Chapter 1”, Jean-Daniel Fernandez-Qundez

Squid Game “Gganbu”, Nam Na-young

Succession “All the Bells Say”, Ken Eluto, ACE

Succession “Chiantishire”, Jane Rizzo

BEST EDITED MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL):

Kate, Sandra Montiel, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir, ACE

Lupe, Shiran Carolyn Amir

Oslo, Jay Rabinowitz, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:

Dopesick “First Bottle”, Douglas Crise, ACE

Mare of Easttown “Fathers”, Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Naomi Sunrise Filoramo

Mare of Easttown “Illusions”, Amy E. Duddleston, ACE

The White Lotus “Departures”, John M. Valerio, ACE

The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys”, Heather Persons

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Formula 1: Drive to Survive “Man on Fire”, Dan Ablett, Kevin Austin, Otto Burnham, Shane McCormack, Graham Taylor

MasterChef: Legends “Semi Final Pt 3 Chef Showdown”, Roger Bartlett, Matt Cluett, Greg Fitzsimmons, Dylan Hart, Ezra Hudson, James Messina, Rod Schultheiss, Austin Scott, Molly Shock ACE

Queer Eye “Angel Gets Her Wings”, Nova Taylor, Sean Gill

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

A Black Lady Sketch Show “Sister, May I Call You Oshun”, Daysha Broadway, ACE, Stephanie Filo, ACE, Jessica Hernández, ACE

Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver “Union Busting”, Ryan Barger, Anthony Milae

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL):

Bob’s Burgers ” Vampire Disco Death Dance”, Jeremy Reuben

Rick and Morty “Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion”, Lee Harting, ACE

What If? “What If… Ultron Won?”, Graham Fisher, Joel Fisher