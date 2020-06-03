ACLU Minnesota Sues Police on Behalf of Journalists Targeted Covering Protests

The suit seeks a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction to stop law enforcement from attacking and targeting journalists

| June 3, 2020 @ 9:34 AM

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota filed a class-action lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of journalists who have been targeted and attacked while covering the protests that began after George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in the Minnesota District, seeks a temporary restraining order and a permanent injunction to stop law enforcement from attacking and targeting journalists, now and in the future. It names the City of Minneapolis, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, police union head Lt. Bob Kroll, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, and Minnesota State Patrol Colonel Matthew Langer as defendants. The lead plaintiff is journalist Jared Goyette, who, according to the ACLU, was documenting protesters’ attempts to shield and help an injured black man when police fired a projectile at his face.

Representatives for the police department and union, Department of Public Safety and state patrol did not immediately return a request for comment. Erik Nilsson, an attorney for the city, said in a statement to TheWrap, “We will review the allegations and take them seriously. We continue to support the First Amendment rights of everyone in Minneapolis.”

Also Read: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Calls On-Air Arrest of CNN Journalist 'Inexcusable'

“Law enforcement is using violence and threats to deter the media from vigorously reporting on demonstrations and the conduct of police in public places,” said ACLU-MN legal director Teresa Nelson in a statement. “We depend on a free press to hold the police and government accountable for its actions, especially at a time like this when police have brutally murdered one of our community members, and we must ensure that justice is done. Our community, especially people of color, already have a hard time trusting police and government. Targeting journalists erodes that public trust even further.”

The lawsuit, reviewed by TheWrap, states that Minneapolis police have a history of unconstitutional actions against journalists and also takes on government leadership: “Ostensible leaders of our law enforcement agencies have been unable to curb this unlawful violence. Governor Walz and others have repeatedly issued statements apologizing for the violence against reporters and the unlawful arrests. But these statements, and whatever behind-the-scenes actions have accompanied them, have proven toothless.”

Gov. Tim Walz announced last week he personally called CNN president Jeff Zucker to apologize after correspondent Omar Jimenez and his field production team were arrested covering unrest on-air in Minneapolis.

All the Broadway Shows Killed (and Postponed) Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

  • broadway coronavirus
  • hangmen dan stevens
  • Laurie Metcalf
  • tom kitt
  • Debra Messing
  • caroline or change
  • mary louise parker billions
  • beeltejuice
  • Matthew Broderick Sarah Jessica Parker
  • X1.Ephraim Sykes as Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical (photo by Little Fang Photo).jpeg.jpg
  • frozen broadway
  • tony awards
1 of 12

Disney’s “Frozen” is the latest affected

When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards -- with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. Now the theaters will remain dark until at least September -- and the Tony Awards have been postponed indefinitely. But the uncertainty of when theaters (and Broadway-bound tourists) might return has forced some producers to close shows early -- or push new productions to sometime in the future.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE