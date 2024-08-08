‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Actor Gabriel Olds Charged with Sexually Assaulting 3 Women

The performer and screenwriter is accused of attacks said to have taken place between 2013 and 2023

Gabriel Olds attends "The Eyes Of Tammy Faye" Los Angeles special screening
Gabriel Olds attends "The Eyes Of Tammy Faye" Los Angeles special screening (Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures)

Gabriel Olds has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting three women whom he dated between 2013 and 2023, with seven felony counts against him.

The 52-year-old actor, who played televangelist Pat Robertson in the 2021 film “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” was arrested on Wednesday and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

The D.A. is recommending he be held on $3.5 million bail. If convicted, he faces a maximum life sentence.

Olds is charged with three counts of forcible rape; one count of rape of an unconscious or asleep person; one count of sodomy by use of force; one count of assault with intent to commit a felony; and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend, or child’s parent, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

“The pain and suffering these victims have endured is beyond words and no one should ever experience such a betrayal of trust. Consent is never optional,” Gascón said in a statement shared with TheWrap.

“The alleged actions of Mr. Olds are utterly inexcusable and a grave violation of these women’s rights. We are steadfast in our commitment to prosecute this case and ensure that the offender is held fully accountable. Our Bureau of Victim Services remains ready to assist the survivors with trauma-informed services as they navigate the difficult road to healing.”

Olds was one of the main cast on the 2000 Dick Wolf/John August series “DC,” and has guested on shows including “FBI: International,” “Blindspot,” “SEAL Team,” “Elementary” and “Boardwalk Empire.”

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

