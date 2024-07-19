Harvey Weinstein Rape and Sexual Assault Retrial Set for November

The disgraced producer appeared in Manhattan court using a wheelchair three months after his initial conviction was overturned

Harvey Weinstein (Getty Images)
Harvey Weinstein (Getty Images)

Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault retrial is scheduled to start on Nov. 12. The development comes three months after the disgraced Hollywood producer’s initial New York 2020 convictions were overturned in April.

On Friday, Weinstein appeared briefly in a Manhattan courtroom and was seen using a wheelchair, wearing a suit and sporting black framed glasses and an American flag pin. Judge Curtis Farber also slotted jury selection for the retrial to start in November, with the discovery stage set for September.

Following his courtroom visit, during which involved parties discussed evidence in the case, Weinstein’s team spoke to reporters outside.

Harvey Weinstein
Read Next
Former Cannes Kingpin Harvey Weinstein Calls in Favors at Festival From Prison | Exclusive

On behalf of his client, Weinstein’s attorney Diana Fabi Samson said Weinstein is “anxious to go to trial and prove his innocence. Physically, he is not well, and that has affected his mental state,” per People. The longtime movie producer has denied ever sexually assaulting anyone.

On April 25, four years after Weinstein was found guilty of criminal sex acts, including third-degree rape, the movie producer’s conviction was overturned after the New York State Court of Appeals found that the trial judge who handled his case “erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts,” allowing information to be presented that prejudiced the jury because the accusations weren’t part of the charges against him.

Weinstein, 72, had served about four years of his original 23-year sentence. The trial and Weinstein’s judgement became the highest-profile case during the #MeToo era.

Regardless of the New York city case outcome, Weinstein will remain in prison due to his separate California conviction.

harvey weinstein
Read Next
Harvey Weinstein Conviction Reversal Draws Outrage Online: 'In Case Things Didn't Already Suck Badly Enough for Women'

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.