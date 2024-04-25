Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 conviction on felony sex crime charges was overturned by New York’s top court on Thursday morning, stunning people everywhere. But the surprise very quickly turned to outrage online.

The New York State Court of Appeals found that the trial judge who handed Weinstein’s case “erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts,” allowing information to be presented that prejudiced the jury because the accusations weren’t part of the charges against him.

That particular aspect drew most of the fury, as many argued past accusations spoke to his overall character, and thus were incredibly vital.

“Sorry sorry… did I just read that right? Harvey Weinstein has his rape conviction overturned because his lawyers have said there was too much bad character evidence and too many women came forward with their own experiences?” one person wrote. “F—ing spare me. Honest to god. The state of this legal system.”

Me trying to understand how they overturned the harvey weinstein case because they used ‘too much old mean evidence’ pic.twitter.com/EMSk9qUjmh — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) April 25, 2024

Weinstein, now 71, has served about four years of his original 23-year sentence in a prison in upstate Rome, New York. But now, a retrial has been ordered for the case, and many online immediately worried for the women who would potentially have to testify against Weinstein yet again.

“When victims say the ‘justice system’ re-traumatises them, this is what they mean,” one person wrote.

“Harvey Weinstein – the last gasp of a narcissistic void determined to have the last word,” another posted. “His victims will be forced to go through it all again and for what? He’s a rapist. He is unrepentant. I hope he rots.”

A court has overturned Weinstein’s rape conviction, ordering a new trial in #MeToo case. Every survivor who relived their trauma and gave evidence in court, will probably have to do it ALL over again. When victims say the ‘justice system’ re-traumatises them, this is what they… pic.twitter.com/Dl5ibOWnyz — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) April 25, 2024

Harvey Weinstein – the last gasp of a narcissistic void determined to have the last word. His victims will be forced to go through it all again and for what? He's a rapist. He is unrepentant. I hope he rots. #MeToo — Julia Raeside (@JNRaeside) April 25, 2024

That said, Weinstein will remain in prison for the time being, as he was also convicted last year for separate sexual assault and rape charges. That ruling earned him 16 years in prison.

You can see more online reactions to the reversal below.

I can’t describe how surreal it is to learn this news while waiting for Donald Trump to walk into the courtroom and sit down in the exact spot Harvey Weinstein was when he was convicted and sentenced to 23 years in prison.https://t.co/3VwaDlF3yo — Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) April 25, 2024

In case things didn't already suck badly enough for women in this country, Harvey Weinstein's conviction just got overturned — Sarah Ironside 💙 (@SarahIronside6) April 25, 2024

Harvey Weinstein case got overturned??? pic.twitter.com/fDYNwDJc5x — Con (@DaConstrict) April 25, 2024

Fuck Harvey Weinstein and fuck this bullshit justice system. — Vera🃏 (@VeraDrew22) April 25, 2024

Harvey Weinstein’s case is overturned



Welcome to America Ladies and Gentleman pic.twitter.com/40EFVgyaxw — I’mma Be A Naysayer For Life (@JTriplett0825) April 25, 2024

Absolute bullshit that Harvey Weinstein just got his NY conviction overturned, but don't panic- he stays locked up/remains in prison cuz he was convicted in LA of ANOTHER rape & sentenced to 16 yrs.



Still tho, here we are agn: 2 steps forward, 5 steps back.

Fucking madness.😡 — ☮️𝕃𝕒𝕟𝕖☯️ (@lanechanged) April 25, 2024