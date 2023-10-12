AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron Says He Was Victim of ‘Elaborate Criminal Extortion’ Attempt

AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron says he was the victim of an “elaborate criminal” extortion attempt in 2022 related to “false allegations” about his personal life, a matter which resulted in the extortionist being arrested and spending a year in jail.

Aron made the revelation in a lengthy X post on Thursday, the day his theater chain launched their anticipated collaboration with Taylor Swift to distribute “The Eras Tour” concert film.

The executive’s post begins by noting how important AMC’s shareholders are to him, which is why he’s decided to share this story publicly for the first time.

“By definition, I live my life in the public eye,” he said. “Unfortunately, last year I became the victim of an elaborate criminal extortion by a third party who was unknown to me related to false allegations about my personal life. Rather than give in to blackmail, I personally engaged counsel and other professional advisors and reported the matter to law enforcement. I did so knowing I risked personal embarrassment. But with my access to resources, if I did not stand up against blackmail, who could?”

Aron said a “vigorous” criminal investigation ensued which resulted in the extortionist being “arrested, convicted of a felony, and spending nearly a year in jail.”

The executive stressed this was “entirely a personal matter” and said he was asked to keep it confidential during the investigation and court case. “Shortly after the extortionist’s July 2023 sentencing, I informed AMC’s Board of Directors which thoroughly reviewed these events with independent outside counsel at WilmerHale,” he continued. “As I said above, this indeed was entirely a personal matter, and the matter is closed.”

Aron expressed gratitude to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and to the FBI for “their diligent, skillful, and professional handling of this unfortunate matter.”

The revelation comes as “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is eyeing a $100 million-plus launch this weekend, set to become the biggest October opener ever. Swift teamed up directly with Aron’s AMC Theatres in an unusual move, bypassing the studios to distribute her concert film directly with the theater chain.