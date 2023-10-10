Taylor Swift Struts In to Save the October Box Office

Just two months ago it seemed that “Barbenheimer” would mark the last huge event-release movie theaters would see for the foreseeable future. But thanks to AMC Theaters and Taylor Swift, this weekend is set to be the shot in the arm the box office needed with the release of the pop star’s “Eras” concert film.

With over $100 million already in the bag from worldwide presales, Swift is expected to challenge the October domestic opening weekend record currently held by “Joker” with $96 million.

Currently, independent trackers are conservatively projecting a mere $85 million, while exhibitors who spoke to TheWrap believe the film will become the first October release to exceed $100 million, with the most optimistic predictions topping out at $125 million.