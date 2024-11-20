ESPN Host Adam Schefter Says He Broke the News of Dale Carter’s Suspension While Having Sex: ‘I Got the Job Done’ | Video

Sports

The sports world vet recalled the experience while interviewing with “This Is Football” host Kevin Clark

Adam Schefter on "This is Football" (Credit: ESPN2)
Adam Schefter on "This is Football" (Credit: ESPN2)

Adam Schefter confirmed he can get the job of breaking a news story done no matter how busy he is.

“This Is Football” host Kevin Clark asked the ESPN host in a video published Wednesday where the strangest place he’d broken news was. After a pause and a few laughs, Schefter admitted he broke Dale Carter’s NFL suspension in 2000 while having sex.

“I can remember being in Denver one time and I was, how do I say this,” he began. “I just spent time with this woman for the first time, and got a text that Dale Carter was being suspended. I think it was for eight games for substance abuse. So I continued to lay there, confirm it and got the job done, Kevin — in every which way.”

The reveal left Clark speechless.

“I’m just staring straight at the camera, buddy,” he said. “That’s it. That’s it. This is the greatest episode we’ve ever had.”

Carter was playing for the Denver Broncos at the time of his suspension in 2000. He was suspended for a year for violating the league’s substance abuse policy for the third time. Schefter was a reporter covering the NFL team for the Denver Post – a place he’d continue to write for until 2004.

After the “This Is Football” clip started making the rounds, Schefter posted on X one small but important clarification about the day in question.

“*after,” he posted simply.

Schefter worked at the NFL Network after leaving the Post and has been a senior NFL insider for ESPN since 2009.

