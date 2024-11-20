ESPN Host Adam Schefter Says He Broke the News of Dale Carter’s Suspension While Having Sex: ‘I Got the Job Done’ | Video

Adam Schefter confirmed he can get the job of breaking a news story done no matter how busy he is.

“This Is Football” host Kevin Clark asked the ESPN host in a video published Wednesday where the strangest place he’d broken news was. After a pause and a few laughs, Schefter admitted he broke Dale Carter’s NFL suspension in 2000 while having sex.

“I can remember being in Denver one time and I was, how do I say this,” he began. “I just spent time with this woman for the first time, and got a text that Dale Carter was being suspended. I think it was for eight games for substance abuse. So I continued to lay there, confirm it and got the job done, Kevin — in every which way.”

The reveal left Clark speechless.

“I’m just staring straight at the camera, buddy,” he said. “That’s it. That’s it. This is the greatest episode we’ve ever had.”

I asked @AdamSchefter the weirdest place he's ever broken a story. I cannot possibly recommend this clip more.



"I got the job done, Kevin, in every which way." pic.twitter.com/K61AKlOvcm — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 20, 2024

Carter was playing for the Denver Broncos at the time of his suspension in 2000. He was suspended for a year for violating the league’s substance abuse policy for the third time. Schefter was a reporter covering the NFL team for the Denver Post – a place he’d continue to write for until 2004.

After the “This Is Football” clip started making the rounds, Schefter posted on X one small but important clarification about the day in question.

“*after,” he posted simply.

*after — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2024

Schefter worked at the NFL Network after leaving the Post and has been a senior NFL insider for ESPN since 2009.