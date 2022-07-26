‘Reign’ Alum Adelaide Kane Joins ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19

“Reign” alum Adelaide Kane is joining the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 19. She is the fourth new soon-to-be resident at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Kane will play Jules Millin, “a first-year surgical resident at Grey Sloan who was raised by drug addled artist/hippies and somehow emerged as the only real grown-up in the family. Because she always had to take care of herself and her parents, she can be a little bossy – but her heart is always in the right place. She’s not afraid to break the rules to save a life, and sometimes it gets her in trouble.”

“Grey’s” has also added Freeform breakout Niko Terho, “Inventing Anna” alum Alexis Floyd, and “The Sex Lives of College Girls” actor Midori Francis as series regulars. All four will play first-year surgical residents, presumably helping rebuild the program after Grey Sloan lost its surgical residency accreditation.

At the end of Season 18, the current Grey Sloan surgical residents were forced to leave the hospital to continue their residency somewhere else, and the doctors were tasked with reshaping the program after a string of high-profile missteps.

Kane began her career on the long-running Australian soap opera “Neighbours.” She has also starred in the CW series “Reign” and had recurring roles in “Once Upon a Time” and “Teen Wolf.” Recently, she appeared in “This Is Us.” She is repped by Gersh, ROAR and HJTH.

Season 19 of “Grey’s” premieres on ABC on Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.