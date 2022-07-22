“Grey’s Anatomy” has added yet another series regular for Season 19. Midori Francis will be joining the cast as a first-year surgical resident.

Francis will play Mika Yasuda, “a middle child with eight siblings. She is used to being overlooked and underestimated and uses it to her advantage. Mika is dealing with overwhelming student loans from med school, but she’s scrappy and confident she can make it in the program and rise to the top,” per ABC.

“Grey’s” has also added Freeform breakout Niko Terho and “Inventing Anna” alum Alexis Floyd as series regulars. The trio will each play new residents at Grey Sloan, though their trajectory is unclear since Season 18 of the long-running drama series ended with Grey Sloan losing its surgical residency accreditation.

The current Grey Sloan surgical residents were forced to leave the hospital to continue their residency somewhere else, and the doctors were tasked with rebuilding the program after a string of high-profile missteps.

Francis recently appeared in HBO Max’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls” as Alicia, the leader of the Essex College Women’s Center. She also starred in Netflix’s holiday-themed rom-com “Dash & Lily.” She is repped by One Entertainment and A3 Artists Agency.

Season 19 of “Grey’s” premieres on ABC on Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.