Another first-year surgical resident is joining the fray at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Niko Terho has been cast as a series regular for Season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Terho will play Lucas Adams, who is described as “the charming black sheep of his family. Likable to a fault, he has a great mind, but doesn’t have the grades to match. He’s determined to prove himself as a surgeon, just like many in his family that have come before him, but he will have to stop relying on his people skills and put in the work,” per ABC.

The news of Terho’s casting comes one day after “Inventing Anna” alum Alexis Floyd joined the cast, also playing a first-year surgical resident.

It’s not clear how they’ll play into the story yet, since Season 18 of the long-running drama series ended with Grey Sloan losing its surgical residency accreditation.

The current Grey Sloan surgical residents were forced to leave the hospital to continue their residency somewhere else, and the doctors were tasked with rebuilding the program after a string of high-profile missteps.

Terho is staying in the Disney family with this next project, after his breakout role in Freeform’s “The Thing About Harry.” He is repped by Buchwald, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Myman Greenspan.

Season 19 of “Grey’s” premieres on ABC on October 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.