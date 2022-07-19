“Inventing Anna” actress Alexis Floyd is staying in Shondaland. The breakout star has joined Season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy” as a series regular.

Floyd will play Simone Griffin, a new first-year surgical resident at Grey Sloan; a funny, whip-smart, high achiever with a complicated family dynamic. She grew up in Seattle, but never wanted to work at Grey Sloan because of a painful personal history with the hospital.

It’s not clear when or where the new season will pick up, if Floyd is playing a surgical resident. Season 18 of the long-running drama series ended with Grey Sloan losing its surgical residency accreditation.

The current Grey Sloan surgical residents were forced to leave the hospital to continue their residency somewhere else, and the doctors were tasked with rebuilding the program after a string of high-profile missteps.

In addition to “Inventing Anna,” Floyd also starred in Season 3 of Freeform’s “The Bold Type.” She has also appeared in off-Broadway productions of several shows including “If Sand Were Stone” and “Wanderlust.” She is repped by WME, Industry Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Both “Inventing Anna” and “Grey’s Anatomy” hail from Shonda Rhimes. “Grey’s” is produced by ABC Signature.

Season 19 of “Grey’s” premieres on ABC on October 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.