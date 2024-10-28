Adele Bursts Into Tears Mid-Concert When She Spots, Embraces Céline Dion | Video

Adele had an emotional response after she spotted Céline Dion at one of the “Rolling in the Deep” singer’s concerts in Las Vegas.

Adele was in the middle of singing “When We Were Young,” walking through the audience at Caesar’s Palace when she spotted Dion. The two singers became teary-eyed as they embraced and spoke to one another, and Dion was seen framing Adele’s face between her hands before she kissed Adele’s hand.

Adele then walked back onstage and finished the song.

Adele and Celine Dion sharing the most emotional interaction you’ll see today 🥹 #WeekendsWithAdele pic.twitter.com/6QOoNeQbe8 — Adele Stats (@StatsAdele) October 27, 2024

In 2018, Adele attended one of Dion’s own residences at the same venue, Caesar’s Palace. Adele marked the occasion on Instagram, where she captioned a photo of her Céline Dion t-shirt, “Queen Celine! What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humor. Happy new year lady x.”

Dion offered praise for Adele right back. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer shared a photo of herself and Adele and wrote on X, “I had a pretty rough time during the last couple of weeks…a lot of people have been hit with cold and flu bugs… but I’m doing much better now. Wasn’t able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that @Adele came to one of them…. I love her so much!! – Céline xx…”

It appeared that Dion’s sons Nelson and Eddy Angélil joined her at Adele’s concert.

Adele has been a longtime fan of Dion’s. As part of Vogue’s 73 Questions interview in 2021, Adele admitted she owns a piece of Dion’s chewed gum. “It’s pretty amazing. James Corden — who’s a friend of mine but also does Carpool Karaoke, which I did — did one with her. He knew how much of a fan I was of her and he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and she framed it for me,” Adele explained.

In 2017, Dion presented Adele with the Grammy for Song of the Year. A delighted Adele made several motions as if she were bowing down to Dion, who embraced the singer.

Adele will wrap up her Vegas residency in November after two years of shows, at which point she plans to take an indefinite break.