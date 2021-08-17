Fionna and Cake-Led ‘Adventure Time’ Spinoff Ordered at HBO Max

An “Adventure Time” spinoff featuring the characters of Fionna and Cake has been ordered by HBO Max.

Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, the 10-episode series will explore the duo’s relationship and the mysterious land of Ooo. Fionna and Cake – with the help of the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov – embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure and journey of self-discovery. All the while, a powerful new antagonist determined to track them down and erase them from existence lurks in the shadows.

Adam Muto will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

“Adventure Time truly broke the mold and earned legions of passionate fans in the process,” Billy Wee, SVP of comedy and original animation at HBO Max, said. “We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Cartoon Network Studios to continue innovating and expanding the Adventure Time universe with this world class team.”

Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, added: “‘Adventure Time’ broke boundaries and was a shining example of how impactful animated storytelling can be. We are excited to partner with HBO Max to carry that tradition on to new heights, lands and magical worlds.”

“Adventure Time” ran for 10 seasons and 283 episodes on Cartoon Network, from 2010-18. HBO Max revived the show by ordering “Adventure Time: Distant Lands,” four hour-long specials featuring characters from the original series.

The fourth and final special, “Wizard City,” will be coming this fall.