‘Painting With John’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

Get ready to once again be hypnotized by John Lurie’s soothing way of working with watercolors, because HBO has renewed “Painting With John” for a second season, the pay TV channel said Tuesday.

Per the official description for the unscripted series, which premiered in January: Season one of “Painting With John” featured musician, actor, director and painter John Lurie ensconced at his worktable, honing his intricate watercolor techniques and sharing reflections on what he’s learned about life. Combining images of Lurie’s paintings, original music and irreverent point of view on tapping into your childlike artist side, his overall ambivalence toward fame, and more, the series serves as a reminder to prioritize a little time every day for creativity, fun and a bit of mischief.

“There’s something so hypnotic and captivating about John’s style,” Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement accompanying the renewal news. “He’s a brilliant raconteur with many more stories to tell, and we can’t get enough of them.”

Lurie added: “My hope is to make a TV show where people see it and say, ‘I have no idea what I just saw, but I couldn’t stop watching it and it was wonderful.’ I think I can get there in season two.”

“Painting With John” is written and directed by John Lurie and executive produced by Adam McKay and Todd Schulman for Hyperobject Industries. Matt Dwyer is a co-producer. The series is photographed and edited by Erik Mockus.

Here’s Lurie’s bio, courtesy of HBO:

John Lurie’s career has spanned music, film, television and art. From 1979 to 2000, Lurie led the musical ensemble The Lounge Lizards. He is the creator and star of the television series “Fishing with John” and has composed and performed music for 20 television and film works, including his Grammy-nominated soundtrack for the series “Get Shorty.” Lurie has appeared in HBO’s “Oz,” as well as “Stranger than Paradise,” “Down by Law,” “The Last Temptation of Christ” and “Wild at Heart,” among others. In 1999, Lurie recorded “The Legendary Marvin Pontiac Greatest Hits” under a pseudonym and in 2017, he released “Marvin Pontiac: The Asylum Tapes.”