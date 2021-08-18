‘AGT': Watch TikTok Sensation T.3 Crush Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’ (Video)

“America’s Got Talent” Season 16 continued its quarterfinals round Tuesday with multiple stellar performances, including vocal group T.3’s rendition of Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u.” And we gotta tell you, there was not a sour note in sight when this TikTok sensation of tenors — Liam, Brendan and Jim — covered Rodrigo’s emotional hit.

Good 4 them, they looked happy and healthy rocking out on stage. Not us, because we were freaking out watching them perfectly nail the song.

Judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel agreed, giving the guys a standing ovation when they finished. Simon Cowell clapped hard too, but remained seated (“like a damn sociopath!”).

Watch T.3 perform Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” in the video above.

Tuesday’s “AGT” is the second of three quarterfinals performance episodes for Season 16. Tonight, a new “AGT” episode will reveal the results of viewers’ voting on yesterday’s performances and who will be moving on to the semi-finals.

Aside from T.3’s “good 4 u” cover, here are some of the other highlights from Tuesday’s “AGT,” per NBC: Decked out in orange jumpsuits and cowboy hats, Dokteuk Crew performs an eclectic dance to Lil Nas X’s “Call Me By Your Name”; Aerialist Aidan Bryant’s soaring performance left Sofia and Heidi in awe and prompted Simon to call him “a star in the making”; Mentalist Peter Antoniou amazes the audience as he incorporates over 2,000 cans of different foods in his act and forecast some of the judges favorite dishes; Victory Brinker receives an incredible response from the judges, prompting Simon to predict that she will go on to sell millions of records.

You can see opera singer Brinker’s quarterfinals performance of “Casta Diva” via the video below. The young singer made “AGT” history during the auditions round, when she became the first-ever contestant to get a Golden Buzzer from all of the judges at once.

A new “America’s Got Talent” airs tonight, Wednesday, at 8/7c on NBC.