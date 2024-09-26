AI Experts From Google, Fox, USC to Debate Transforming Hollywood at TheGrill 2024

Top AI experts and entertainment executives will be joining TheGrill, TheWrap’s event series, to debate transforming Hollywood. Shalini Govil-Pai, general manager and vice president of TV at Google; Melody Hildebrandt chief technology officer of Fox Corporation.; Yves Bergquist, director of artificial intelligence (AI) and neuroscience in media at USC’s Entertainment Technology Center will join two special sessions to discuss how AI is transforming Hollywood at TheGrill 2024, on Oct. 8 at The DGA Theater.

Hildebrandt is chief technology officer for Fox Corporation, where she sets the comprehensive technology strategy for the company. Her current focus is on future planning, including developments in artificial intelligence and authenticating and monetizing premium content via blockchain technology. She previously served as the company’s chief information security officer and as the president of its research and development subsidiary, Blockchain Creative Labs.

Bergquist is an AI researcher, a member of the Generative AI Working Group at The Academy and for the past nine years has been the director of the “AI in Media” Project at USC’s Entertainment Technology Center (ETC). ETC is a think tank and research center funded by all the Hollywood studios, as well as large technology companies such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Dolby. He is also the co-founder & CEO of Corto, an AI startup building software products to help studios and brands implement AI strategies.

Govil-Pai is the general manager and vice president of TV at Google, responsible for the company’s TV strategy. Under her leadership, Govil-Pai has grown the business 10X since she took over to more than 250M users world wide. Previously, she was the senior director for technology solutions at YouTube, where she led the distribution strategy for media creators and DTC businesses – growing this cohort to have a billion monthly active users up 10X during her tenure.

Govil-Pai joins former executive editor of Fortune Adam Lashinsky for a Spotlight Conversation titled, “Redefining Big Tech, Streaming & AI.”

Hildebrandt and Bergquist take the stage “The Next Frontier: How AI is Reshaping the Studio System,” moderated by TheWrap’s editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman.

