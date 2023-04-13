Hit Showtime series “Yellowjackets” has already featured Alanis Morissette’s 1998 track “Uninvited.” Now the feminist icon has recorded a new version of the show’s theme song, “No Return,” as a single.

The single debuts in the Season 2, Episode 4 titled “Old Wounds,” which was released on Showtime streaming Thursday night. Morissette’s song will also available to download and stream globally via Universal Music Canada. Listen to the song here.

“I love the original version of ‘No Return,’ It’s just a perfect song,” said Morissette of the title track by composers Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker, which was first released in January 2022.

“It was a little daunting to be asked to reinterpret it, but I see parallels between ‘Yellowjackets’ and my perspective while songwriting: the sheer intensity, that going for the jugular with no fear around going for the profane,” added the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter.

“I’ve strived my entire career to support the empowerment of women and sensitives, and see the world through the female lens, and what’s so wonderful about this show is that each character is allowed to be dynamic and complex as opposed to oversimplified, reduced versions of women. I feel honored to be a part of the legacy of ‘Yellowjackets.'”

This dream team-up comes after Florence Welch released an eerie cover of No Doubt’s 1995 hit, “Just a Girl.”

The series, which has half of its storyline set in 1996, has also showcased music from Tori Amos, PJ Harvey, Hole, and Garbage and other ’90s icons.