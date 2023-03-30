One of the things we love most about the dark Showtime series “Yellowjackets” is all the fantastic ’90s music. Half of the show takes place in 1996, when high school girls’ soccer team crash lands in the wilderness and half is set 25 years later, with the still traumatized adult survivors.

Season 2 features an exclusive track by Florence + the Machine, an eerie cover of No Doubt’s “Just a Girl,” Sharon Van Etten’s “Seventeen,” and such ’90s feminist icons as Tori Amos.

And of course, we love the kind of creepy main title theme, “No Return,” by Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker. The opening credits from Season 1 teased some of the things we would see unfold, and the updated Season 2 credits sequence also gives us hints at what we’ll see in upcoming episodes.

The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose and Sophie Kessell as the adult Yellowjackets, with Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Liv Hewson as their teenage counterparts.

Here are all the songs featured in each episode:

Episode 2.01: Friends, Romans, Countrymen

“Seventeen” – Sharon Van Etten

“Drown (Edit)” – The Smashing Pumpkins

“A Night in Rio” – Graham de Wilde

“#1 Crush” – Garbage

“Last Resort” – Papa Roach

“Cornflake Girl” – Tori Amos