As you finish up binging “Cross,” feel free to explore Aldis Hodge’s massive body of work, as we’ve laid all the films and TV shows starring the actor that you should watch next.
Listen, Aldis Hodge isn’t new to this thing called acting, he’s true to it. He’s literally been on screen since he was 7 years old, when he made his film debut alongside his brother Edwin Hodge in “Die Hard With a Vengeance” in 1995. Since then, he’s gone on to earn several award nominations as well as a Screen Actors Guild award.
The actor and producer has a lengthy career that includes projects that have depicted real-life figures, thrilled audiences and inspired viewers. Here’s nine shows and films to check Hodge out in after you’ve finished “Cross.”
“Leverage” (2008)
In TNT’s heist drama “Leverage,” Hodge played hacker Alec Hardison, a role Hodge said he knew he nabbed the moment he left the audition.
That was the first time I ever felt super-confident coming out of an audition — I just knew,” Hodge said in a previous interview of the opportunity, which he got on his 21st birthday. However, due to his busy schedule Hodge’s character had to be written out of the show earlier.
The series follows a team of Robin Hood-like thieves who’ve banded together to scheme and steal from the corrupted and wealthy.
Watch on: Philo, Sling TV, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and Xumo Play
“One Night in Miami” (2020)
Hodge played the iconic Cleveland Browns running back and Civil Rights activist Jim Brown in Regina King’s film “One Night in Miami,” an imagining of the events that took place the night of Feb. 25, 1964 as Cassius “Muhammad Ali” Clay, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown all gathered in a hotel room to discuss their role Civil Rights movement.
Watch on: Prime Video
“Straight Outta Compton” (2015)
One thing’s for sure, Hodge doesn’t ming being part of narratives that portray real-life stories and figures. In “Straight Outta Compton,” Hodge comes in as MC Ren, one of the members of the iconic hip-hop group N.W.A. The film depicts the rise of N.W.A. and the challenges the group was presented with after releasing their first studio album “Straight Outta Compton.”
Watch on: Max, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google Play Movies, Sling TV and YouTube
“Brian Banks” (2018)
In the true story of sports drama “Brian Banks,” Hodge plays Brian Banks, an all-American high school football star who is wrongly convicted of a crime and is sentenced to 10 years in prison. After years, he fights for justice in hopes of regaining his and another shot at playing in the NFL.
Watch on: Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play Movies, Fandango at Home
“Underground” (2016)
Fans of WGN’s hit series “Underground” are still extremely pressed about its cancellation. In Misha Green’s period drama Hodge plays Noah, an enslaved blacksmith who seeks to escape the plantations in 1850s Georgia alongside Rosalee (Jurnee Smollett).
Watch on: Tubi, Disney+, Apple TV, Hulu, Prime Video, Youtube and Fandango at Home
“Black Adam” (2022)
Hodge plays antihero Hawkman in DC’s “Black Adam.” He’s an archaeologist who is the reincarnation of an Egyptian prince. The film centers on Black Adam (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) who takes on a number of new foes a 5,000-year-long imprisonment.
Watch on: Max
“The Invisible Man”
Hodge played James Lanier in Leigh Whannell’s “The Invisible Man,” San Francisco police detective and the childhood best friend of Cecilia Kass (Elizabeth Moss), who suspects that her seemingly dead ex-boyfriend has somehow been taunting her.
Watch on: Freevee
“City on a Hill”
Even though it was canceled after three seasons, Chuck MacLean’s crime drama “City on a Hill,” had audiences glued to their seats. In the series, Hodge stars as DeCourcey Ward, a district attorney who teams up strict FBI veteran Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) as they take on corruption, racism and crime in early 1990s Boston.
Watch on: YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video and Fandango at Home
“Hidden Figures”
Hodge plays the husband of NASA late mathematician and aerospace engineer Mary Jackson, Levi Jackson, in the award-winning film “Hidden Figures,” which tells the true story of three of African American women who played a pivotal role in NASA’s first missions. The entire cast won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
Watch on: Peacock, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, Amazon Prime Video and Fandango at Home