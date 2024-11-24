As you finish up binging “Cross,” feel free to explore Aldis Hodge’s massive body of work, as we’ve laid all the films and TV shows starring the actor that you should watch next.

Listen, Aldis Hodge isn’t new to this thing called acting, he’s true to it. He’s literally been on screen since he was 7 years old, when he made his film debut alongside his brother Edwin Hodge in “Die Hard With a Vengeance” in 1995. Since then, he’s gone on to earn several award nominations as well as a Screen Actors Guild award.

The actor and producer has a lengthy career that includes projects that have depicted real-life figures, thrilled audiences and inspired viewers. Here’s nine shows and films to check Hodge out in after you’ve finished “Cross.”