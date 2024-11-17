All eight episodes of “Cross” dropped with its premiere on Thursday, and we’re circling back to give you all the details about how the wild events that happened in the Season 1 finale.

Shannon Witmer (Eloise Mumford) is free, Nana Mama (Juanita Jennings) is doing just fine and we finally know who murdered Alex Cross’s wife, Maria (Chaunteé Schuler Irving). Episode 8: “You Had Me at Motherf—r” was full of suspense, heartache and ended with one hell of a twist.

We don’t want to spoil too much, but just know Ed Ramsey (Ryan Eggold) got what he deserved. As for his companion Bobby Trey (Johnny Ray Gill), we could end up seeing him in Season 2 of the cop thriller.

So much went down in the closing chapter of “Cross” Season 1, and we’re here to break it all down. Here are the biggest moments.

Alex and John destroy Ed Ramsey’s murder scrapbook

Ryan Eggold as Ed Ramsey in “Cross” (Prime Video)

There’s nothing more that Ed Ramsey wants than to be considered one of the greatest serial killers of all time, like the ones he’s honored in scrapbook, which displays all the victims he’s made over to look like infamous American murderers. The book is his most prized possession, as it’s his only record of his sinister work. By saving Shannon, Alex has foiled Ed’s plans to collect 12 victims. Now having his book, they’ve got all the evidence they need to send Ed to prison. But for Ed, all that matters is that the world will remember him him through his scrapbook, and he basks in that glory. This doesn’t sit too well with Alex and Isaiah, so they decide to burn all of his devilish accolades he’s notated in the book, launching him into a furious rage as they destroy his legacy.

Is Nana Mama OK?

Nana Mama as Juanita Jennings in “Cross”

Yes, Nana Mama is doing just fine. In the opening of the Episode 8, Nana Mama is seen being rushed into a hospital to receive immediate assistance after being attacked by Peter in the previous episode. Viewers don’t get an update on Nana Mama until the final moments of the finale. The Cross is family, including Elle, are all together watching Alex’s son’s Damon’s music showcase performance. Y’all didn’t think Nana Mama would go out that easy, did ya?

Alex apologizes to John Sampson and admits he’s been struggling with Maria’s death

“Cross” Season 1 (Prime Video)

We can bet everyone wiped some tears from their face while watching this scene.

The entire season, Alex has denied needing professional support following the tragic death of his wife Maria, and he ultimately took it out on the people he loves the most, especially his bestie John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa). In the beginning of the season, viewers discover Alex has been holding a grudge against John ever since he reported Alex for wrongly attacking a man he thought was involved in Maria’s murder.

After learning Miss Nancy is the “street mother” of the Peter, who’s been stalking his family, Alex goes to John’s house to request his help with saving their lives. But as he was about to angrily take out his frustrations on Sampson again, he finally apologizes and fesses up to damaging their friendship by neglecting his own mental wellbeing.

“Look here, motherf—r, you… You were right. You were right the whole time. I—I’ve been out of line lately. No, not just lately. Ever since Maria died, and I was pissed at you for pointing it out. I was even more mad when you tried to help me,” Alex tells John. “I took our friendship, our brotherhood for granted. Said, some shit I can’t back from. And now, now, John, I—I’m not even here for the right reasons. I should have come here and looked you in your eye like a man and said I’m sorry and I love you, brother. But I—I—I couldn’t swallow my pride. And ow my family…our… Our family is in danger—”

That’s when John cuts in to say: “Sugar, stop. You had me at ‘motherf—r.’”

The two then embrace one another warmly and get back to business. As for the viewers, just go ahead and hand back the tissue box.

At the end of the episode Alex tells his therapist that he’s finally ready to discuss his sadness over Maria’s death.

Peter and Miss Nancy have been stalking the Cross family the entire time, and Maria’s killer is revealed

Karen Robinson as Miss Nancy in “Cross” Season 1 (Prime Video)

There’s nothing like a plot-twist, especially one that seemed to be right in front our faces the entire time. Much of what takes place in the finale was queued up in an Episode 4 flashback. Viewers learn that Alex played a major role in Deirdre being sentenced to life in prison after she was accused of murdering a man despite having a clean record prior to the murder. Deirdre died by suicide in prison after enduring abuse there.

What no one knew was that Deirdre was the love of a man named Peter’s life. During his research into Peter, Alex learns from his case manager that he visited Deirdre while in prison with their “street mother,” who is revealed to be….(drum roll, please), Miss Nancy — Damon’s piano teacher. Come to find out, Miss Nancy convinced Deidre to take the fall for Peter after he murdered a man, thinking she’d receive a lighter sentence as a white woman. But when Deidre died, Miss Nancy decided to seek revenge and target Cross’s family.

Not knowing Miss Nancy’s true identity at the time, Alex trusts Miss Nancy’s offering to let his family stay at her family’s cabin — which is nearly four hours away from D.C., while he tracks down who he thinks is following. After In the midst of Alex discovering her background, his son Damon finds a photo of Miss Nancy, Peter and Deidre together. He then tells Elle, who later on in the episode tries to run off with the kids. Once Alex arrives at the cabin, Miss Nancy presents him with him an ultimatum: kill one of his own children in exchange for her taking her “daughter” Deirdre’s life.

Alex comes out the victor in his fight against Peter and Miss Nancy, and Miss Nancy chooses to die by suicide by burning herself alive, seemingly accepting the guilt she feels for her part in Deidre’s death. The biggest reveal is that Miss Nancy ordered Peter, who’s now been arrested, to kill Alex’s wife Maria.

Alex’s record is cleared and Chief Anderson finally admits she plans to run for mayor of Washington, D.C.

Jennifer Wigmore as Chief Anderson in “Cross” Season 1 (Prime Video)

At the end of the episode, Alex and Chief Anderson meet up to discuss both of their futures on the force. Alex was initially set to go to court after Ed leaked footage of him brutalizing a man he thought murdered his wife Maria. But Chief Anderson told him his record was cleared because the victim took a settlement and dropped all the charges. However, true to Chief’s nature, Alex’s clean slate in turn clears the path for her to make her way to the mayor’s office.

“Well, sure, it helps me, and you get a do-over. But you earned it,” she tells Alex, who’s frustrated by how easily the those in authority were able to wipe away his poor behavior as a cop. But Alex handles that a couple of scenes later. He does a sit-down interview with his victim, explained his reasons behind targeting him and publicly apology in a heartfelt conversation.

Kayla makes a deal with Bobby Trey

“Cross” Season 1 (Prime Video)

Kayla is known for having several tricks up her sleeve and always ensuring she one step ahead of everyone else on a case. After burning Ed’s book, they enlist Kayla to convince Bobby Trey, whom served Ed during his killings, to confess to Ramsey’s crimes, all in an effort to provide the families of Ed’s victims with answers. Bobby, who Ed was going to pay more than a $1 million for his partnership, is now worried he’ll never see the money. Kayla informs Bobby that Alex will find proof that connects him to two other murders sooner than later, so she propositions him with a a 24-month prison sentence and full immunity only if he can dig up evidence that could link him as the “Fanboy” killer. Bobby accepts the offer, and Kayla says she’ll even throw a couple stacks of money once he’s out the slammer.