Aldis Hodge is coming to TV screens as Alex Cross, and he’s ready to crack any case.

It’s the first time ever that fans get to see the iconic character from James Patterson’s popular book series come to life on television. However, in this TV adaptation, he takes on a whole new set of adventures that have never been told between the pages.

Writer and producer Ben Watkins crafted this new vision of “Cross,” which takes place in the nation’s capital of Washington, D.C., where criminals lurk during the day and the night. But no crime is too big of a challenge for Cross.

Check out how to watch “Cross” below.

When does “Cross” come out?

Prime Video’s “Cross” comes out exclusively on the platform Thursday, Nov. 14.

What’s “Cross” streaming on?

“Cross” will be available to stream on Prime Video on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Who is in the “Cross” cast?

The cast for “Cross” includes Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Ryan Eggold, Juanita Jennings, Samantha Walkes, Johnny Ray Gill, Alona Tal, Jennifer Wigmore, Melody Hurd, Caleb Elijah and more.

How many episodes are in “Cross”?

The first season of “Cross” will have eight episodes, which all drop on Nov. 14. Here’s the episode list with each title below.

Season 1, Episode 1: “Hero Complex” — Thursday, Nov. 14

Season 1, Episode 2: “Ride the White Horsey” — Thursday, Nov. 14

Season 1, Episode 3: “The Good Book” — Thursday, Nov. 14

Season 1, Episode 4: “Masks” — Thursday, Nov. 14 — Thursday, Nov. 14

Season 1, Episode 5: “What Happens at Ramsey’s — Thursday, Nov. 14

Season 1, Episode 6: “A Bang. Not a Whimper” — Thursday, Nov. 14

Season 1, Episode 7: “Happy Birthday” — Thursday, Nov. 14

Season 1, Episode 8: “You Had Me at Motherf—r” — Thursday, Nov. 14

What is “Cross” about?

Here’s Prime Video’s official description for “Cross”: “‘Cross’ is a crime thriller series that follows Alex Cross, a decorated D.C. homicide detective and forensic psychologist who faces a sadistic serial killer leaving a string of bodies strewn around the city. As Alex and his partner, John Sampson, track this killer, a mysterious threat from Cross’ past appears, aiming to destroy what he’s done to keep his grieving family, career, and life together.”

Watch the trailer