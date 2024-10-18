In a first-look video of “Cross” for Amazon’s Prime Video, star Aldis Hodge’s hero Alex Cross secures a murder suspect’s confession with an assist from William Shakespeare — specifically, the Bard’s famous tragedy, “Macbeth.”

The clip opens with Alex staring detainee Ed Ramsey (Ryan Eggold) in the face after a tense exchange in the interrogation room. “You thought you were special,” Alex says to Ed, who is glaring back at Alex with steel in his eye.

“You’re not in my head, boy. And you’re not getting a confession,” Ed says with an arrogant smirk. But what he doesn’t know is that he’s already given Alex all the information he needs.

“Oh, I’m definitely living rent free,” Alex responds. “And you already confessed. I’m just amusing myself right now.”

“I didn’t say anything,” a confused Ed replies. That’s when Alex breaks down how Ed’s slip-up.

Watch the preview clip in full below:

“Yeah, ya did. ‘Life’s fitful fever.’ Yeah, I caught that. It’s ‘Macbeth,’ right? See affliction cause by the burden of guilt. You said that’s what’s making you sick. That’s a confession on tape. Free chicken,” Alex explains.

The full line from the play is: “Duncan is in his grace; After a life’s fitful fever he sleeps well.” It was said by Macbeth, who reflected on his murder of King Duncan of Scotland, saying Duncan sleeps peacefully in his grace while Macbeth remains troubled by the evil acts he’s committed in his life.

Afterward, Ed wishes Alex “good luck” on getting a conviction out what he deems is an unfounded confession. But Alex pulls another punch that knocks him out cold and speechless.

“Already checked with the D.A., she’s ready to file. And hey, this is D.C., Slim. You might not even see your arraignments — not without protective custody,” Alex says to Ed as he walks away. “Oh, um, did you want to talk about PC?”

The full “Cross” cast includes Hodge, Egggold, Isaiah Mustafa, Samantha Walkes, Eloise Mumford and Alona Tal.

According to the series’ official synopsis from Prime Video, “Alex Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers.”

“Cross” hits Prime Video on Nov. 14.