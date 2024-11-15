Aldis Hodge is coming to TV screens as Alex Cross, and he’s ready to crack any case.

It’s the first time ever that fans get to see the iconic character from James Patterson’s popular book series come to life on television. However, in this TV adaptation, he takes on a whole new set adventures that have never been told between the pages.

Writer and producer Ben Watkins crafted this new vision of “Cross,” which takes place in the nation’s capital of Washington, D.C., where criminals lurk during the day and the night. But no crime is too big of challenge for Cross.

Some supporting cast members include Stacie Greenwell, Sharon Taylor, Mercedes de la Zerda. Dwain Murphy, Karen Robinson, Jason Rogel, Siobhan Murphy and more. But check out the main case below.

Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross in “Cross” (Prime Video) Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross Aldis Hodge stars as Alex Cross, a confident but sensitive man who works for the Washington Metro P.D. has a detective and forensic psychologist. In the midst of trying to crack down on crime in the city and solve murder cases, including the recent disappearances of residents, he’s still grieving from the tragic death of his wife while raising his two children. Hodge packs a hefty resume that includes films and shows like “Straight Outta Compton,” “One Night in Miami,” “City on a Hill,” “Underground,” “Brian Banks” and more.

Isaiah Mustafa as John Sampson in “Cross” (Prime Video) Isaiah Mustafa as John Sampson Isaiah Mustafa plays John Sampson, Alex’s partner on the force and best friend of 30 years. John, also known as “Two-John” would rather be a lover more than a fighter, as he doesn’t mind juggling the attention of multiple women. He always keeps it real with Alex even when he doesn’t want to hear. He’s grown especially concerned with Alex’s mental wellbeing. While he’s widely known as the “Old Spice Guy,” Mustafa has much more under his acting belt, including his roles in “It,” “It Chapter Two,” “Shadowhunters,” “Madea’s Big Family reunion and more.

Ryan Eggold as Ed Ramsey in “Cross” (Prime Video) Ryan Eggold as Ed Ramsey Ryan Eggold stars as Ed Ramsey, a member of the Washington, D.C.’s elite, upper echelon society, but whom hails from the Midwest. He’s suave, laid back, charming but devious. He’s got some dark, sinister secrets that he’s kept behind closed doors, and he’s interested to see just how good Alex is at sniffing them out. Eggold’s previous work includes “New Amsterdam,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “The Blacklist,” “Sons of Liberty” and more.

Juanita Jennings as Nana Mama in “Cross” Juanita Jennings as Nana Mama Juanita Jennings stars as Nana Mama, Alex’s grandmother. She’s strong, hyperaware and always has her family’s back. She raised Alex single-handedly after his parents’ early death, and she now lives with Alex where she helps raise his two children, Damon and Jannie. Jennings’ resume is filled with roles in TV and films, including “Star,” “Daddy’s Little Girls,” “Meet the Browns,” “Spirit Lost” and more.

Melody Hurd as Jannie Cross in “Cross” (Prime Video) Melody Hurd as Jannie Cross Melody Hurd plays Alex’s daughter Jannie Cross. She’s spunky, funny and very concerned with her father’s wellbeing after her mother’s passing. However, she strives to put on a brave face every day for her family while still grieving herself. Hurd can be seen in other works, including “Fatherhood,” “Them,” “Battle at Big Rock” and more.

Caleb Elijah as Damon Cross in “Cross” (Prime Video) Caleb Elijah as Damon Cross Caleb Elijah plays Damon Cross, Alex’s son. He’s curious, a bit sensitive and a blooming pianist. Just like his father, he isn’t taking his mother’s death well and often needs Alex to lean on in moments difficult grief. Elijah previously starred in “ReVerso” and “True Story.”

Samantha Walkes as Elle Monteiro in “Cross” (Prime Video) Samantha Walkes as Elle Monteiro Samantha Walkes plays Elle Monteiro. She’s a former athlete and and the executive director of a local education nonprofit. She’s elegant, sensual and deeply dedicated to community service. She and Alex have started dated, and even though Alex still has some walls up, Elle is more than happy to help break them down, as she fully supports him in his journey through grief. The elegant and sharp “Defund the Police” advocate is also associates with Ed Ramsey. Walkes can be seen in several projects, including “Deadly Estate,” “The Kings of Napa,” “Orphan: First Kill” and more.

Alona Tal as Kayla Craig in “Cross” (Prime Video) Alona Tal as Kayla Craig Alona Tal comes in as FBI agent Kayla Craig. She’s flirty, has a good sense of humor and is knack for getting exactly what she wants out of people she needs. While she doesn’t mind helping Alex out every now and again, her own interests always take priority. Tal has starred in “SEAL Team,” “Broken City,” “Supernatural,” Taking Five,” Burn Notice,” “HaPijamot” and more.

Eloise Mumford as Shannon Witmer in “Cross” (Prime Video) Eloise Mumford as Shannon Witmer Eloise Mumford stars as Shannon Witmer, a smart, resourceful dreamer who aspires to become an art curator. She’s always an all-around family girl who is extremely close with her mother. When she meets Ed Ramsey on a dating sight she is quickly charmed by his networks and warm personality. However, once she learns that he isn’t all that he seems, she discovers a power she never knw she had. Mumford previously starred in “Sweeter Than Chocolate,” “Fifty Shades of Grey,” “A Veteran’s Christmas” and more.

Jennife Wigmore (Getty Images) Jennifer Wigmore as Chief Anderson Jennifer Wigmore plays Chief Anderson, Alex and Isaiah’s tough, no-nonsense boss who struggles to remain open to new ideas presented by the duo, especially if it could stand in the way of her career endeavors. Wigmore’s previous work includes “Christmas at the Drive-In,” “Heartland,” “Kart Racer,” “Dick,” “Malory Towers” and more.