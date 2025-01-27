Alec Baldwin’s Family Reality Show Trailer Acknowledges Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting | Video

It’s been over three years since Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of “Rust.” And while her co-star/producer Alec Baldwin was found not responsible for her death, the father of eight hasn’t forgotten about her.

In the new trailer for their family reality TV show “The Baldwins” out Monday, both Alec and wife Hilaria Baldwin acknowledge the fatal October 2021 shooting in between happier moments with their kids.

“A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy. This is never something to forget and we’re trying to parent through it,” Hilaria says. Alec then replies, “Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t have you and these kids.”

Earlier this month, the actor sued the New Mexico prosecutors involved in the case for defamation, accusing them of using him as a scapegoat.

Elsewhere in the teaser, TLC fans can see seven of Alec’s kids in action — including Ilaria, María, Edu, Romeo, Leonardo, Rafael and Carmen. It is not currently clear if his eldest daughter Ireland Baldwin will partake in the docuseries.

“This series gives viewers a glimpse into our lives as a family — the good, bad, wild and everything in between. We hope viewers will connect with our experiences and the love we share,” the parents said in a statement. “Filming the show has been an amazing journey, and we’re proud to have TLC as a partner in telling our story.”

“TLC has always been a platform for compelling stories. With ‘The Baldwins,’ viewers gain an unprecedented look into Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s family journey,” TLC president Howard Lee added. “As they navigate parenthood, marriage and life under the spotlight, the series blends moments of joy, chaos and sincerity offering a genuine portrayal beyond the headlines.”

“The Baldwins” premieres Feb. 23 on TLC.