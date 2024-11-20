Noah Hawley’s ‘Alien’ Series to Debut in Summer of 2025, New Teaser Revealed

At long last, the first look at Noah Hawley’s upcoming “Alien” series has arrived. The highly anticipated “Alien: Earth” will premiere on Hulu in the summer of 2025.

“In 2020, Mother Earth is expecting,” a voiceover in the first teaser says. After showing an image of Earth moving and morphing, the camera then pans down to the darkness below the planet to reveal a Xenomorph. As the creature screams, the teaser cuts to a staticky transmission before revealing the name of this upcoming sci-fi thriller.

Watch the full teaser below:

Set three decades before the events of the 1979 Ridley Scott film, “Alien: Earth” follows a a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers who investigate a mysterious vessel from space that crash lands on Earth. What they find will put them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat yet. As the search crew looks for survivors, they also must have to fight for their own lives. What they choose to do with this intergalactic discovery has the potential to change history and planet Earth as they know it.

“Alien: Earth” is led by Sydney Chandler (“Don’t Worry Darling) as Wendy, a woman who’s described as having “the body of an adult and consciousness of a child.” The series also stars Alex Lawther (“The End of the F***ing World”), Timothy Olyphant (“Deadwood”), Essie Davis (“Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries”), Samuel Blenkin (“Black Mirror”), Babou Ceesay (“Into the Badlands”), David Rysdahl (“Fargo”), Adrian Edmondson (“Bottom,” EastEnders”), Adarsh Gourav (“The White Tiger”), Jonathan Ajayi (“Vigil”), Erana James (“The Wilds”), Lily Newmark (“Solo: A Star Wars Story”), Diem Camille (“The Sommerdahl Murders”) and Moe Bar-El (“The Bureau”).