‘All American’ Loses 5 More Series Regulars for Season 7

“All American” is going to look a bit unfamiliar when it returns for Season 7.

Five more of the show’s cast won’t be returning as regulars when the CW series resumes airing in 2025 — Samantha Logan (Olivia), Cody Christian (Asher), Karimah Westbrook (Grace James), Monét Mazur (Laura Baker) and Chelsea Tavares (Patience) are all out, according to multiple reports.

They join Daniel Ezra – who starred as Spencer James since the show began in 2018 – who revealed earlier this year he was scaling back to only a recurring guest while also spending some time behind the camera in the director’s chair.

TheWrap has reached out to The CW for comment.

“After making the difficult decision to leave ‘All American,’ my sole focus became completing the journey of the most life-affirming character I’ve ever played in the manner he deserves. Thanks to Nkechi [Okoro Carroll] and the writers, I got my wish,” Ezra said in a statement back in June. “Season 6 is Spencer’s goodbye. I’ll miss him. I’ll miss our cast and crew. I hope it’s been as fun to watch him as it has been to play him.”

Following this exodus, the CW series will only have three series regulars returning. Michael Evans Behling (Jordan), Greta Onieogou (Layla) and Bre-Z (Coop) are all reported to be back for Season 7. They’ll be joined by Antonio J. Bell (Khalil) and Alexis Chikaeze (Amina) who’ve been bumped up to full-time status.

However, the above departures shouldn’t come as massive shocks for fans of the show, as many of the aforementioned characters were heading off and out to start their futures in New York and elsewhere.

Here’s the official logline: “Season 7 is taking it back to where it all began… Beverly Hills High and South Crenshaw High. It’s the same heart, same NFL dream, same crosstown rivalry, same messy hormones, ushered in by a new generation of L.A. teens, a new Beverly Coach and our OG vortex fam, who are surprised to find they’re supposed to be the responsible adults now.”

“All American” is scheduled to return on the CW in 2025.