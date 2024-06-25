‘All American’ Star Daniel Ezra Shifts From Series Regular to Recurring Guest for Season 7

“All American” fans received a huge shock on Monday, as star Daniel Ezra has confirmed he’s stepping down as a series regular after the current Season 6.

The news follows the 13th episode of Season 6, in which Ezra’s character Spencer is drafted into the NFL, followed by a time skip to Ezra not only playing in the Super Bowl but also getting engaged to Samantha Logan’s Olivia.

But while Ezra will no longer star in the show he’s led since 2018, showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll confirmed that he’ll return in Season 7 as a guest star and will continue to direct episodes as well.

“After making the difficult decision to leave ‘ALL AMERICAN,’ my sole focus became completing the journey of the most life-affirming character I’ve ever played in the manner he deserves. Thanks to Nkechi and the writers, I got my wish,” Ezra said in a statement Monday. “Season six is Spencer’s goodbye.’ I’ll miss him. I’ll miss our cast and crew. I hope it’s been as fun to watch him as it has been to play him.”

“Partnering with Daniel Ezra over the last six seasons to bring Spencer’s story to life has been such an amazing, fulfilling, experience. Daniel truly is a gift and brought so much to the character on and off the field. And while Spencer has achieved his NFL dreams, I’m grateful Daniel will still remain an important part of this family, both in front of and behind the camera as we step into a new, exciting chapter of ‘ALL AMERICAN,’” Carroll said.

“All American” was renewed for Season 7 earlier this month. “Through six seasons, ‘All American’ remains a top performer for The CW as the network’s most-watched series across all linear and digital platforms,” Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment for The CW Network, said at the time.

The Season 6 finale of “All American” will premiere July 15. The final two episodes of Season 6 will continue the story of Spencer and Olivia’s lead up to their wedding.

Ezra has directed several episodes of “All American,” including the 100th episode that aired in May.