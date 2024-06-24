The cast of “American Sports Story” is expanding to include Scot Ruggles in a recurring guest star role, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Ruggles will portray Steve Addazio, a recruiter for the University of Florida who pursues Aaron Hernandez to come play for the school. The actor is best known for appearing on The CW’s “All American,” Peacock’s “Bel-Air” and CBS’ “S.W.A.T.” He is next set to star in the Scott Weintraub-directed action-thriller “The Paradox Effect,” which also stars Harvey Keitel, Olga Kurylenko and Oliver Trevena.

The first season of the upcoming FX anthology series is written by Stu Zicherman (“The Americans”) and is based on the podcast “Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.” from the Boston Globe and Wondery. It tells the story of NFL player Hernandez (Josh Andrés Rivera), a superstar on the field who was convicted for the murder of Odin Lloyd. The series will follow “the connections of the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide and their legacy in sports and American culture,” a press release for the series reads.

In addition to Rivera and Ruggles, the Aaron Hernandez chapter of “American Sports Story” will star Patrick Schwarzenegger as Hernandez’s friend and former teammate Tim Tebow; Lindsay Mendez as Tanya Singleton, Hernandez’s cousin and favorite relative; Tony Yazbeck as college football coach Urban Meyer; Jake Cannavale as Hernandez’s love interest; Catfish Jean as one of Hernandez’s friends, Ernest “Bo” Wallace; Jaylen Barron as Hernandez’s fiancée Shayanna Jenkins; Tammy Blanchard as the football star’s mother Terri Hernandez; and J. Alex Brinson as Odin Lloyd.

“American Sports Story,” which is set to air in late 2024, is executive produced by Zicherman alongside Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Brad Falchuk. Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery will also EP alongside Linda Pizutti Henry and Ira Napoliello of the Boston Globe.

Ruggles is represented by Clear Talent Group and managed by Untamed Artist LA.