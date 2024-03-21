“American Sports Story” has cast J. Alex Brinson as Odin Lloyd, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The upcoming anthology series developed by Stu Zicherman and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will follow the rise and fall of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez in its first season. A former tight end for the New England Patriots, Hernandez was arrested and convicted of murdering Lloyd, his Patriots teammate.

Hernandez was ultimately found guilty of first-degree murder as well as five weapons charges and was given a life sentence without the possibility for parole. In 2017, Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell of an apparent suicide before his appeal was completed.

Brinson will appear in “Gladiator: American Sports Story” in a guest starring role for one episode an insider familiar with production told TheWrap. Previously, the actor starred in CBS and OWN’s legal drama “All Rise” as bailiff-turned-attorney Luke Watkins. The actor is also known for his work in Netflix’s sci-fi series “Travelers,” which saw him portray Jeff Conniker. Originally, Brinson was only signed on for a three-episode guest starring role for the project, but because of his performance the role was expanded to become a major part of all three seasons.

In addition to Brinson, “American Sports Story” will star Josh Andrés Rivera as Aaron Hernandez as well as Jaylen Barron, Jake Cannavale, Catfish Jean, Tony Yazbeck, Lindsay Mendez and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

“American Sports Story” is the fourth series to come out of Murphy and FX’s “American Story” brand after “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story” and “American Horror Stories.” Season 1 is based on the Boston Globe and Wondery podcast “Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.”

This first season will be written by Stu Zicherman, who is best known for producing and writing “The Americans,” “The Affair” and “The Shrink Next Door.” In addition to Murphy, Falchuk, Jacobson and Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, Linda Pizutti Henry and Ira Napoliello executive produce the series.