Amazon Bets on Creator Economy With Investment in Spotter, Firm Behind MrBeast and Try Guys

Amazon is betting on the creator economy with a new investment in Spotter, a firm whose partners include MrBeast, Deestroying, The Try Guys, Dude Perfect and Nastya.

The partnership with the tech giant will give Spotter’s clients access to new IP and monetization opportunities, ranging from content development to retail and more. It will also allow them to extend their content and creativity through new channels, such as Amazon MGM Studios, Prime Video, Twitch and Amazon Live.

Financial terms of Amazon’s investment were not disclosed.

According to Nielsen, creators accounted for more than 1 billion hours of YouTube content streamed globally on connected TVs each day as of February.

“Spotter’s track record of empowering Creators is exceptional in our industry. We are thrilled to join forces to support the Creator economy in innovative ways whether it’s on Prime Video or via our dynamic commerce offerings,” Amazon MGM Studios TV head Vernon sanders said in a statement. “This initiative will give us the opportunity to bring even more compelling content to our global customers, while fostering the growth of today’s most influential Creators, by forging new opportunities for them to thrive.”

Founded in 2019, Spotter Capital offers customized content licensing for creators, an AI-powered creative suite called Spotter Studio to help drive viewership, engagement, and monetization opportunities, and Spotter Ads, an advertising insight and analytics platform to connect creators with brands.

The company has a premium catalog of over 725,000 videos that is generating more than 88 billion monthly watch-time minutes. To date, Spotter has provided over $940 million to support creators.

“We are excited to partner with Amazon and take our mission even further, offering our Creators exceptional opportunities to monetize their brand, content, and build lasting connections with audiences,” Spotter founder and CEO Aaron DeBevoise added. “Amazon is forward-thinking in recognizing the immense potential of the Creator economy, and together, we’re excited to explore new opportunities to invest in Creators and drive deeper engagement and growth.”