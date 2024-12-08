Amazon Prime Video Debuts ‘Reacher’ Season 3 Trailer, Announces Premiere Date | Video

Amazon Prime Video revealed the teaser trailer for the third season of “Reacher” on Saturday and announced a premiere date.

Season 3 of the action-packed drama will premiere on the streaming platform Thursday, February 20, 2025. The news was announced to the audience at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil. Cast members Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten were in attendance, alongside executive producer and book author Lee Child.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for some time now,” Reacher says in a voice-over when the teaser trailer opens. A montage of the titular character taking on (and destroying) various presumed bad guys follows, with scenes including police chases and explosions.

The trailer also revealed Reacher’s opponent, a man who is twice his size — “First time I saw a guy twice your size was on Mt. Rushmore,” Sten’s character jokes in response.

The eight-episode season will drop in stages. The first three episodes of the third season will be available on Feb. 20, and additional episodes will debut each week through March 27, 2025.

The third season of the series will follow Child’s book “Persuader.” While attempting to rescue a DEA informant, series hero Jack Reacher is forced to navigate his way through the seedy underbelly of a massive criminal enterprise.

Ritchson and Sten are joined by Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart and Olivier Richters in the upcoming season.

Based on the novels by Lee Child, Reacher is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios. ‘Reacher’ is written for television by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora (‘FUBAR,’ ‘Prison Break’), who also executive produces and serves as showrunner.

In addition to Santora and Child, Ritchson will serve as an executive producer, along with Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt, and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance. Carolyn Harris and Kenny Madrid are the executives-in-charge of the series for Skydance Television.

“Reacher” was renewed for a fourth season in October.