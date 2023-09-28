AMC+ Sets Ad-Supported Tier Pricing at $4.99 Per Month

The offering includes access to Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited, as well as the AMC, BBC America, IFC and Sundance TV linear networks

the-walking-dead-daryl-dixon-archers-amc
Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon." (Emmanuel Guimier/AMC)

AMC Networks has set a price for its ad-supported streaming tier for its AMC+ platform.

The offering, which costs $4.99 per month, includes a light ad load of less then five minutes per hour and the same series and film titles as AMC+’s $8.99 per month ad-free option, including “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Dark Winds,” and Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” and “Mayfair Witches.”

Ad-supported subscribers will also have access to Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited, as well as the AMC, BBC America, IFC and Sundance TV linear networks.

“This ad-supported version of AMC+ gives consumers more flexibility while bringing ads to the only piece of our distribution ecosystem that wasn’t already ad-supported,” AMC Networks’ chief commercial officer Kim Kelleher said in a statement. “Now, with our linear networks, strong and growing presence on CTV and FAST platforms and ad-supported AMC+, our advertising partners can fully leverage the reach and appeal of our high-quality shows and connect with viewers wherever and however they choose to watch.”

AMC Networks will offer advertisers a variety of ways to reach consumers, including interactive ad units, squeeze-back screens during “Next On” promos, shoppable ads, overlays, ad-break trivia, inserted integrations, episodic takeovers and more. According to the company, dozens of advertisers are already on board.

Ad-supported AMC+ is expected to expand to third-party platforms and channel providers in the coming weeks.

AMC Networks is the latest to get into the ad-supported streaming game, following similar moves by Netflix and Disney+.

As of the end of the second quarter, AMC Networks reported a total of 11 million streaming subscribers.

Shares of AMC Networks, which are down 28.9% year to date, ended Thursday’s trading session up 1.7%, trading at $11.30 apiece.

