AMC Theatres’ Stubs Loyalty Program Launches New Rewards Tier in Bid to Boost Moviegoing

AMC Theatres is offering the most loyal members of its Stubs rewards program new benefits as part of a push to boost its moviegoing.

As of Jan. 1, Stubs Insider members can now earn their way to Premiere GO! Status by seeing at least eight movies at AMC or earning at least 5,000 AMC Stubs points in a calendar year. Benefits of the status, which waives the $17.99 per year membership fee, include:

Free large popcorn and fountain drink birthday gift

Free size upgrades on popcorn and fountain drinks

Priority lane access

No online ticketing fees for 4+ tickets purchased at the same time

Earn points at 2x the rate of Insiders

Points can be redeemed for rewards, which can be used to purchase tickets and concessions

“The introduction of AMC Stubs Premiere GO! gives our Insider members an exciting and achievable pathway to unlock enhanced rewards simply by enjoying the movies they love,” AMC senior vice president of marketing Ellen Copaken said in a Thursday statement. “This new tier is our way of saying thank you to our fans for their passion and dedication, while continuing to deliver the unparalleled value and convenience they expect from AMC.”

Members who achieve AMC Stubs Premiere GO! status will retain their membership for the remainder of the calendar year as well as the following year.

Other available tiers include the $17.99 per year AMC Stubs Premiere, which offers all of the benefits associated with Premiere GO! Status as well as 5x points for every dollar spent and waived online ticket fees on every purchase regardless of size; and AMC Stubs A-List, which allows members to see up to three movies per week in every available format, including Imax and Dolby Cinema, for a monthly fee.

AMC Stubs members can track their theatre visits and earned point totals in the AMC Theatres app or on their website account.