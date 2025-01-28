‘Chicken Shop Date’ Host Amelia Dimoldenberg Returns as Oscars Red Carpet Correspondent

Amelia Dimoldenberg will return as the Oscars’ official social media ambassador and red carpet correspondent for the 97th annual Academy Awards, it was announced Tuesday.

Dimoldenberg will participate in key events throughout awards season and will interview nominees and talent on the Oscars red carpet ahead of the main ceremony.

The “Chicken Shop Date” host previously served in the same role for the 96th Oscars, where she interviewed stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Billie Eilish and Anya Taylor-Joy on the red carpet.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Amelia as our Social Media Ambassador and Red Carpet Correspondent to provide viewers with exclusive access to the Oscars,” said Academy Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Jennifer Davidson in a statement. “Amelia’s widespread appeal and unique approach resonated with global audiences, and we are looking forward to her affable and engaging perspective on the Oscars experience.”

Named one of TheWrap’s Changemakers of 2024, Dimoldenberg is the creator and host of “Chicken Shop Date,” where she sits down with actors, musicians, athletes and pop-culture figures in a unique interview setting. Her oddball questions combined with her deadpan humor has gained a viral following, where her channel has amassed 2.83 million subscribers and 668 million views.

The official live red carpet show airs Sunday, March 2 at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Oscars telecast, which is broadcast live on ABC and streamed live on Hulu at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.